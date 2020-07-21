Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child. The singer-rapper announced that she is pregnant through two of her Instagram post.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes," Nicki captioned her photo featuring her baby bump. The other post was of her holding her baby bump and was the caption "#Preggers."

The child's father is Kenneth Petty, Nicki's husband whom she married in 2019. It was only last month when Nicki said that she was enjoying life as a married woman in an interview with People Magazine.

The Baby's Father

Nicki's husband and baby daddy, Kenneth hails from Queens in New York. Like Nicki, he also works in the music industry. Kenneth is known for his music nickname "Zoo." Nicki has also been seen several times referring to him the same way.

According to The Guardian, Petty has had it rough in the past after he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to serve 18-54 months and was said to have served four years in a prison in New York State.

Aside from the attempted rape conviction, in 2006, Kenneth was also convicted of first-degree manslaughter. He pleaded guilty of the charges and spent seven years of his 10-year sentence in prison until he was released in 2013, but was supervised until 2018.

Read also: Unhappy Endings: Biggest Celebrity Break-ups of the Decade

In addition, Kenneth was recently arrested in March 2020 after he failed to register himself as a sex offender. He was immediately released after he paid the $100,000 bond and proceeded to register as a sex offender in California, in light of his previous rape conviction.

In 2018, Nicki has publicly acknowledged the issue about Kenneth's conviction saying that he was just 15 years old during that time and was in a relationship with the girl.

Nicki and Kenneth's Major Instagram announcements

In a report by Metro, it was stated that Nicki and Kenneth grew up together and were childhood friends in Queens. At 16 years old, Nicki first dated Kenneth and he became one of her first real relationships. In 2018, the couple reconnected and announced their relationship through Instagram - the same way they announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

The pair tied the knot in October 2019 during a secret wedding that they only confirmed the day after. The revelation was also made in an Instagram post through a video of wedding gifts including mugs that had the words "Mr and Mrs." The rapper then captioned the post with the date of their wedding and her full married name, 'Onika Tanya Marai-Petty 10-21-19.'

Related article: Meghan Markle and Mother Doria Ragland Together Again in One Roof With Prince Harry

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.