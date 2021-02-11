As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and its administering continues, the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC updated their guidance that those individuals who met the set criteria and were fully vaccinated will no longer undergo quarantine despite being exposed to someone with coronavirus.

Based on the federal agency, those fully vaccinated individuals who meet the criteria don't have to quarantine even exposed to a person positive with coronavirus.

The CDC also mentioned that additional considerations for patients and residents in healthcare settings are provided.

According to the Epoch Times, the CDC specified that a person can be considered fully vaccinated if an individual has received the full dosage of either single-dose or two-dose vaccine for more than two weeks already.

CDC Releases Quarantine Waiver Criteria

Regarding the criteria, the federal agency also stated that in order to avoid quarantine, individuals need to be within 3 months following receipt of the last dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, and another criterion is that they have remained asymptomatic since the latest coronavirus exposure.

In addition, the CDC also added that individuals who do not meet the three criteria set by them should follow its quarantine protocol, which emphasizes that they have to be away from others within two weeks after being exposed to a person with coronavirus.

Moreover, the federal agency also reminded those who are fully vaccinated to still watch out for symptoms if they will be exposed to the Chinese Communist Party or CCP virus, which causes COVID-19, for two weeks, NBC News reported.

Also, people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine still need to follow the CDC's guidelines in mitigating the spread of the disease. These include practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask, and keeping good personal hygiene.

In a statement, the CDC stated that for ease of implementation, the recommendation to waive the quarantine from those who have gotten their immunity by getting vaccinated is aligned with the quarantine of those who have gotten immunity from the vaccine naturally.

Furthermore, the CDC stated that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has shown to prevent symptomatic coronavirus and added that having purely asymptomatic transmission has been believed to play a lesser role in spreading the virus.

As of the moment, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two vaccines for emergency use in the country. The said vaccines are manufactured by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, and the other by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is still awaiting review for its emergency use approval within this month.

When the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, it was also the first time that a vaccine that uses mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology was approved. The mRNA is used to carry a part of SARS-CoV-2's spike protein genetic material, it then uses the genetic material to trigger an immune response so that the body is able to fight off the virus.

In an announcement on their website, the FDA stated that when they receive the COVID-19 vaccine their bodies will react defensively and produce an immune response against SARS-CoV-2 by producing copies of the spike protein.



