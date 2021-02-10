World's Second-Oldest Person Survives COVID-19 Before She Turns 117

A 116-year-old French nun who is considered the second-oldest person in the world survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to Thursday to celebrate her 117th birthday.

A French nun survived COVID-19 at the age of 116

The Gerontology Research Team, which validates descriptions of persons believed to be 110 or older, lists Frenchwoman Lucile Randon, the birth name of Sister André, as the world's second-oldest living person.

French media announced that in the southern French city of Toulon, Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January. Yet just three weeks after, the nun was deemed to have recovered.

The second-oldest person in the world told a French newspaper Var-Matin, "I didn't even realize I had it."

When she got her diagnosis, Sister André, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not even worry, as per Mercury News.

"She didn't ask me about her health, but rather her habits," David Tavella, the nursing home relations officer, told the newspaper about the nun. "She needed to see, for instance, whether a meal or bedtime schedules would change. She had little fear of the illness. She was, on the other hand, very curious with the other tenants.

Not all home residents enjoyed Sister André's luck. In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and, according to Var-Matin, about 10 of them died.

Sister André was permitted to attend Mass after the doctors declared that the nun was no longer infected.

Sister Andre will celebrate her 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

