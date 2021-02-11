The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several holidays, and as it continues this year, Valentine's Day is not spared. Despite that, you could still make your Valentine's Day memorable.

Diana Wiley, Ph.D., a licensed marriage and family therapist and board-certified sex therapist, said you could sidestep any expectations of traditional ways of celebrating Valentine's Day and start something new.

How to celebrate Valentine's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed six ways to celebrate Valentine's Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said the safest way, which would not surprise anyone, is to celebrate virtually or with people who live in the same household. Meanwhile, outdoors is safer than indoors if you plan to celebrate Valentine's Day with people who do not live with you, as per the CDC. Here is a quick list of some of the activities you can try to do on Valentine's Day this year:

Create Valentine's Day cards and send them off to your loved one's home.

Prepare your special meal or dessert even if you will eat virtually or share it with someone in your home.

Have a walk outside with your loved ones.

Prepare for a special movie or game night.

Plan a picnic outside.

In general, the CDC said that if you are trying to make the holidays better, people should wear a mask and keep 6 feet away from people outside your home, as per Deseret.

Caroline Madden, Ph.D., a marriage and family psychiatrist, recently told NBC News that Valentine's Day could be a significant day for couples.

"This is a holiday that can be celebrated regardless of whether they live together or are still seeing each other," she added. "All couples should make an effort to dress up and celebrate the special day, even if they don't usually celebrate these 'Hallmark holidays'."

The COVID-19 changed expectations for Valentine's Day

According to ABC7 Chicago, many occasions have been observed under quarantine, but this will be the first Valentine's Day since social distancing started.

Heidi Dulebohn, the Foreign Cultural Consultant and Etiquette Specialist, said that setting reasonable standards is necessary. She advises visiting your chosen nearby local restaurant and picking up dinner for those in relationships. You should attractively arrange the menu, select memorable songs, and open up the lovely bottle of wine you've saved.

She said this is the year to be innovative and genuinely express to your loved ones what they mean to you. You should write a letter from your heart, make a list of what you love about each other, contribute to journal writing, to name a few ideas, one thing you are thankful for every day.

Don't think about losing out to those who are single. Dulebohn said he would plan snacks and beverages for friends or relatives for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is about passion, and it doesn't have to be romantic love.

