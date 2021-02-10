The Detroit Pistons proved themselves once again as they ended their four-game losing streak with a stunning performance against the Brooklyn Nets, 122-111, on Tuesday at their home at the Little Caesars Arena.

The frontrunner for this season's most improved player and the emerging star for the Motor City, Jerami Grant, tied his career-high with 32 points and added five rebounds and four assists.

Alongside Grant was Delon Wright, who posted 22 points, nine assists, and Mason Plumlee, who was triple-double shy with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists as they snapped the Pistons' losing streak.

KD-less Nets

The Brooklyn Nets played without Kevin Durant, who remained under the league's health and safety protocols after being linked to a contact tracing conducted last week.

With stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets remained a formidable team, but not against the Pistons on Tuesday night.

The Motor City squad was up to the task and carried over the intensity they had against the Los Angeles Lakers, which was decided with a Lebron-led squad win in overtime.

According to The Detroit News interview, Delon Wright shared that they saw in the game against the Lakers that they can play with anybody in the league when they bring the same type of energy.

He also added that they had many potential wins and could have made a push, as they have been in a lot of games where they could not only finish for not taking care of the ball well, and that hurt them as a team.

Despite a rough night for the Detroit Pistons, who turned the ball over 13 times, they still managed to get the win as they shot the ball well from the field, hitting 56 percent and 45 percent behind the arc.

READ ALSO: Tyrann Mathieu Receives a Tom Brady Apology Text Following Super Bowl Field Altercation

The Nets had a chance to turn the tide as they entered the final quarter with only a single-digit deficit, 94-86.

James Harden, who finished the night with 24 points, six rebounds, and 12 assists, dropped a long bomb that cut the lead to just five, but the Pistons' bench answered for the Motor City.

Josh Jackson scored with a drive, and rookie Saddiq Bey also had a lay-in and a triple under his name to stretch the lead back into double digits, which the Nets never overcame, until the buzzer sounded, 122-111, NBA.com reported.

Detroit Pistons' head coach Dwane Casey discussed his squad's lack of consistency, especially down the stretch. But he pointed out that his team can put heavily-favored teams down any time of the day if they can put everything together, Detroit Bad Boys via SB Nation reported.

Casey also added that he likes his team's foundation, and they are not a finished product as you cannot let guys grow into their roles and make it an overnight process.

Brooklyn Nets' head coach and former NBA player Steve Nash used all of his pieces on the bench, but it was not enough to take down the Pistons, who went rolling on their offense at home.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.