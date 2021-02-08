President Donald Trump is reportedly happier now that he does not use Twitter or other social media platforms, according to a Trump 2020 campaign adviser.

Trump After Twitter Suspension

The former POTUS is calmer now that he has left the Oval Office and is spending his post-presidency at his resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Although he previously denounced the tech giant for trying to censure him, he is now reportedly glad he was removed from Twitter after his January 6 speech that allegedly incited Trump supporters to storm the Capitol, resulting in five fatalities.

According to former campaign strategist Jason Miller, "The president has said he feels happier now than he's been in some time. He's said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good," reported Uproxx.

Miller claimed about his spouse, "That's something the First Lady [Melania] has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he's much happier and is enjoying himself much more," adding that it was "the first time in years that I saw the president truly relaxed."

The former president is now banned from Twitter, Google's YouTube, and Facebook. The websites served as megaphones that helped elect Trump and broadcast his thoughts and whims during his presidency. He has been off social media for weeks, notwithstanding his promise: "We will not be SILENCED!"

Meanwhile, according to Gab, a conservative and friendly social network, it is keeping @realdonaldtrump warm for him. Trump does not use Gab despite a number of media outlets that have incorrectly reported that he had broken his social media silence by posting on Gab the previous week.

Also Read: Trump Gives First Remarks Since Leaving Office Prior to Impeachment Trial



According to CEO Andrew Torba, "@realdonaldtrump is and always has been a mirror archive of POTUS' tweets and statements that we've run for years. We've always been transparent about this and would obviously let people know if the President starts using it," reported Yahoo News.

On inauguration day, the former president left Washington on the presidential plane. He expects to survive and thrive politically following his impeachment trial for allegedly inciting insurrection for the storming of the US Capitol.

Miller stated confidently, "He is going to be acquitted. There is no real scenario in which he is going to be convicted, so the pressure is completely off," reported The Times.

Miller joined Trump on Air Force One alongside former First Lady Melania, their children Ivanka and Don Jr., and other family members. He said Trump was in a "very good mood" upon leaving and spent tender moments with his family.

He remarked that this was the first time in years that he saw Trump fully relaxed.

He worked with the former president as a communications advisor during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. He also took on a senior strategist role in Trump's unsuccessful reelection campaign in the last presidential election.

Miller said not being present on social media and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too epitomizes has been good for Trump.

Related Article: Trump Responds to House Democrats' Arguments for Impeachment, Says It Goes Against the Constitution

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.