Former President Donald Trump's lawyers dismissed a request for him to testify under oath at the pending Senate impeachment trial.

House Democratic impeachment managers led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to the former president calling on him to testify at his second impeachment trial. According to them, if he does not, they would use it against him during the trial, which is a similar argument tactic they used during his first impeachment trial.

Trump Refuses to Testify

House Democrats on Thursday also challenged Trump to respond to their charge of inciting insurrection for a mob to storm the US Capitol. According to his attorney, Trump will not testify.

Although Democrats may not have the power to force the former president's testimony, the request from House impeachment managers is part of their general effort to put the violent rampage of January 6 on the record for history and hold him responsible for his statements. They will be able to use his decline to testify against him as they contend that Trump has evaded responsibility for his actions, reported Star Tribune.

The request in the letter from impeachment managers does not require him to appear, though the Senate could later force a subpoena. The request makes clear their determination to present a firm case against the former president even though he has left the office.

According to Rep. Jamie Raskin, "We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place," reported AA.

Also, according to Raskin, "Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment. You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," reported The Epoch Times.

Trump's attorney, David Schoen, responded that Raskin was attempting a "public relations stunt" by sending the letter to the former president.

Also, following the release of the letter, Trump adviser Jason Miller stated the former president refuses to testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.

The Senate impeachment trial commences on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting violence on January 6 when a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol in an attempt to halt the electoral vote count for the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Five people died in the US Capitol siege.

Trump is the first president in the history of the United States to be imposed impeachment twice.

Attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen told Raskin he could not prove claims against Trump, who the legal team said is now a "private citizen." They remarked there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional series of activities.

