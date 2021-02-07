Trump's defense will go on the offense during the impeachment using videos of Democrats promoting violence. This will be a move to show it was the DEMS constant goading that is the cause of many troubles in recent days.

Democrats promoting violence

According to Bruce Castor, the lead counsel in the upcoming impeachment says that they will use video clips of top Democrats openly inciting violence. They have never been questioned by the media or their own. Nothing presents the truth more than documentation, and their videos are plentiful, reported the Epoch Times.

He added what has been written in their strategy will be adhered to; they submitted the document last Tuesday in the Senate.

Trump's defense attorneys state that the U.S. Constitution requires something explicitly that impeaching is done on someone who "actually" hold office. Then-president Trump had a right to the first amendment and freely expressed what he saw as massive cheating by the Democrats.

He stressed they have no hold over citizen Trump, and neither the judge nor jury can or cannot control anyone, much less what the president says.

Castor stressed that the defense team would use videos of Democrats promoting that violence is the actual culprits in promoting violence despite their denial. Impeachment hearings will begin on Monday without Trump. Some view the sham trial as one of the many dirty tricks employed by this party.

On Foxes Laura Ingraham, he said that she could count on a lively trial and more so DEMS will have some explaining to do. He added that he reviewed many videos of the DEMS lately, before trial.

Democrats, the party of disunity

Castor stated that some Democrats supported the destruction of property and the looting of cities by leftist protesters. Even attacks on the police after George Floyd's death and many lost livelihoods were built over the years.

Washington Democrats were caught allegedly on tapes using the language that caused more mayhem and chaos, allegedly causing more disunity. He added that Trump emphasized peace and a believer in following law enforcement is now inciting violence. It was in contrast to the DEMS, who are more malign in their ways.

His speech on January 6 incited the Capitol chaos and their proof against him. Parts of the speech emphasized "peacefully and patriotically" as a means of non-violent protest. Later, media and left-wing politics swooped on the speech based on their interpretation.

Lawyers on Trump's side do not know how the DEMS will react to the proof presented in the impeachment trials. Most of the narratives have been the version of the liberals who have been actively canceling anything against them.

One of the most blatant comments came from Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who supported the murder, mayhem, and chaos brought on by the hooligans of Black Lives Matter. She supported massive unrest that will destroy towns and cities too.

Interviewed in MSNBC's "AM Joy," Rep. Ayanna Pressley called for social unrest and worse in the interview.

When Trump's defense uses Democrats' videos to promote violence, chances are the DEMS won't react nicely. Instead, try to cancel it because they are always right, even if cities are burning down.

