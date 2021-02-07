Dershowitz remarked that by going forward with the Trump impeachment, Congress violated the US Constitution. The DEMS are intent on weaponizing the impeachment to go after Trump.

Congress DEMS are committed to persecuting Trump, a private citizen now, much to their disadvantage. Many see it as unconstitutional, but it's a political hit job for those who aren't bothered.

DEMS are unconstitutional

Many see the political implications by Congress dominated by Democrats as a blatant flaunting of the US Constitution, short of bastardizing its articles. This was best put by Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz as a gross violation of the Constitution. Calling it further a show trial on the former president, after getting vilified for four years, reported the Epoch Times.

The basis of the impeachment by the House Democrats headed by Nancy Pelosi is a loose interpretation of the speech on January 6, alleging that Trump intentionally incited an agitated mob, but was disputed by defenders of the ex-president.

Trump's legal team shot back and did not acknowledge the trial is even considered constitutional. Congress is trying a citizen who is not under their scope. Another is that Trump has a right to exercise his First Amendment privileges, which they cannot cancel out.

Since taking power, the DEMS led Congress has been taking too many liberties to further their agenda.

Dershowitz pointed out that a good defense for the embattled ex-president is for the legal team to call Trump Impeachment illegal and unconstitutional. Since 2016, the DEMS have been hurling everything they can except the kitchen sink.

Also read: Trump Reveals New Attorneys to Represent Him in the Senate Impeachment Case

He said in a Newsmax interview that the best arguments to use is the constitutional ones. Specifically, the Senate is out of the jurisdiction in trying Trump, and the First Amendment cannot be denied any American citizen. Further, based on the Law Professor's comments, the DEMS practice it without reproach.

Congress cannot be above the Constitution

Dershowitz said that Congress had made itself above the law. They proclaim the president cannot break the Constitution, but they are doing it now. Some provisions say what or cannot be done, and Congress broke the rules knowingly when to impeach a president, though Congress can never dictate the First Amendment's application. There lies the error of those pushing for impeachment.

Trump is on social media website Gab

Trump joined Gab, a free speech social media platform that became active this week. He made his first post when he got banned from major platforms.

His account post a letter from Trump's lawyers to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) of the DEMS. They called no appearance for the ex-president to testify in the show trial.

The law professor added that Trump's lawyers are correct in not allowing the ex-president to appear in Congress. He said they are setting him up for a perjury trap. Also, they want it to happen to complete the show.

He cited the House's impeachment as taking away the right to the First Amendment that is key to his defense. DEMS are sponsoring a dangerous attack on the freedom of speech in America, doing it with impunity.

According to an op-ed for The Hill which Dershowitz stressed that the First Amendment in the impeach is not a valid defense. This is a direct attack on freedom of speech to pillory the Trump impeachment and justify it. It may even be weaponizing it to be used, not just for him.

Related article: Democrats Cannot Impeach Trump Today, Even After His Term; Senate Rules Should be Followed

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.