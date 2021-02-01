Before the upcoming impeachment in the Senate, Trump announced his new attorneys to represent him. One thing to note is that many disagree because they are seeking to reinterpret the rules of impeachment to stop a 2024 run by Trump.

Change in Trump's defense team's roster came after the original five decided not to continue with the impeachment case.

First to be tried after office; first to be impeached twice

The case against Trump is first for anyone who's held office, and his term was characterized as the most besieged from day one. Joining his Senate team is David Schoen, a criminal law specialist, with Bruce Castor, a former Pennsylvania district attorney. They will be leading his defense, reported MSN.

Castor said that defending the ex-president would be a privilege; Trump released the press statement. His counsel added that the American Constitution would be tested unlike any time in US history. More so, saying the basis for the law is strong and resilient, citing that DEMS partisanship will fail despite attempts to subvert it.

Experts with high profile clients

Castor's claim to fame is when he begged of prosecuting Bill Cosby's case in 2005. The allegations of Sexual assault would send the comedian to prison later.

Schoen has had cases that were covered by media, like the Roger Stone case. Stone is an identified Trump ally, one of many pardoned in his last days in the White House. Like the ex-president, he was charged as one of those included in the Alleged Russian Meddling during 2016.

Also read: Pence says No to 25th Amendment, will not Allow Removal of Trump

Schoen was supposed to represent Jeffrey Epstein on a case before he passed away in 2019. The notorious Epstein tapped him to head his legal defense. Sources say that he told the Atlanta Jewish Times that he should have been the lead defendant in the controversial case of sexual abuse.

Schoen added that a week after meeting, Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail. He said that the man did not kill himself.

Trump's legal moves unpredictable

Having announced earlier that his prior legal eagles did not push through, that drew speculation on how the legal defense will work. Getting Schoen and Castor was a fresh change on how both will blunt what DEMS will throw at the ex-president.

But one exact point that both agree on is that trying a president out of office is not constitutional; a fact supported by 45 digressing senators who voted no to a DEMS led assembly intended for the impeachment.

Trying a former president is a first, but there is precedent for ex-senators, ex-judges, and even an ex-Secretary of War in 1876.

Before the two lawyers before them were Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Greg Harris, and Johnny Gasser, and Josh Howard.

His current defense team is different from the first impeachment, but the new attorneys to represent him are equally qualified.

