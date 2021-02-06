Christopher Plummer, the acclaimed actor who took on Captain von Trapp's role in the film "The Sound of Music," has died at 91 years old.

Plummer died on Friday morning at his Connecticut home with wife Elaine Taylor by his side, according to Lou Pitt, his manager and longtime friend.

Hollywood stars have paid homage to the Canadian actor. According to Dame Julie Andrews, who starred along with Plummer in "The Sound of Music," he was a "cherished friend" and "consummate actor."

To say that Plummer left an indelible mark on the screen would be an understatement. The actor's body of work was varied, prolific, and often memorable -- starring in movies from 1958 and working right up until his death, reported Greek City Times.

Plummer was the oldest actor to have won an Academy Award for 2010's Beginners. He had a star-studded career on the stage and screen, extending back to the 1950s, reported Evening Standard.

According to Pitt's statement, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come," reported WTHI-TV 10.

Aside from co-starring as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 musical opposite Julie Andrews, the actor won a supporting actor Oscar award for his 2010 movie "Beginners." He was nominated again as recently as 2018 for "All the Money in the World," in which he replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty after the younger actor was involved in a scandal.

The versatile Canadian-born actor was critically lionized as among the pre-eminent Shakespeareans of the previous century. He bagged two Tony awards and two Emmy awards, along with his Oscar award.

Plummer, a prominent Shakespearean actor renowned for his television, film, and stage work in a career that stretched over six decades, was best known for his "The Sound Of Music" role, which at the time eclipsed "Gone With the Wind"(1939) as the top-grossing film.

He flourished in a progression of meaty roles when he reached beyond 70 years old -- a time in life when most actors eventually fade away.

Plummer also starred in the films "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," as a canny lawyer in "Inherit the Wind" on Broadway, and was the voice of the villain in 2009′s "Up." He starred back in 2019 as a murdered mystery novelist in the suspense drama series "Departure" and Rian Johnson's whodunnit "Knives Out."

The Academy Award winner was also lauded as an "extraordinary" person and a "completely free, kind, and funny" individual.

One of his many remarkable roles was the wise Aristotle's role in Oliver Stone's epic historical drama film "Alexander" in 2004. It was based on the life of the king and Ancient Macedonian general Alexander the Great.

