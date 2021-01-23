Iconic TV host Larry King passed away on Saturday morning in Los Angeles following a couple of weeks of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The media personality's official Twitter account made an announcement of the passing at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Larry King Dies at 87

The Brooklyn-bred man became cable television's most well-known talk show host.

In the span of over 50 years in radio and TV broadcasting, half of it was spent hosting CNN's "Larry King Live." He mingled with the famous and infamous as well as average people.

According to the statement posted on his official Twitter account on Saturday morning, the prominent interviewer died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized this January previously.

The "Larry King Live" interview show ran in primetime on CNN between 1985 and 2010, reported Wink.

King is known for his trademark suspenders, under-prepared questioning, and gravelly Brooklyn accent. He usually stated that he preferred entering an interview knowing no more than his audience in order for him to ask the questions they would pose. He made his name over the course of six decades.

"Larry King Live," which he took over for 25 years, garnered 1.5 million viewers per night, reported The Guardian.

According to the statement posted on Twitter, "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles." It was added for 63 years and across the platforms of TV, radio, and digital media, King's numerous awards, interviews, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his remarkable prowess as a broadcaster, reported Independent.

King has had a bout with other health problems over the years, including type-two diabetes and prostate cancer.

