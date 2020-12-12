Wrestler and actor Thomas Lister Jr., also known by his moniker "Tiny," was found unconscious in his home on Thursday after reportedly experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The 62-year-old started to feel sick a week ago, then his symptoms "got really bad, really quick," according to his manager Cindy Cowan.

Lister is a 6-foot-5 tall actor who performed the menacing neighborhood bully Deebo in the "Friday" movies. He passed away at his home in Marina del Rey, California.

The World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is commemorating the late wrestler with a special collection of his greatest moments on the WWE Network.

The actor initially stepped into the sport when he had a face-off with Hulk Hogan in the 1989 movie "No Holds Barred" before moving into the sport.

According to Cowan, Lister could not breathe and felt very weak, and it all happened fast.

She added that Lister was supposed to film for a new movie last weekend but then called to cancel because he felt too weak and had difficulty breathing.

Cowan's assistant went to Lister's home with some vitamins and antibiotics and also checked on him. Concerned family members also called him on Wednesday, but the calls were not answered.

It is indicated that his death appears to be of natural causes, but probing is still underway.

According to the sheriff's department of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies, Lister's death was under probing, and the county medical examiner's office would identify a cause.

A person contacted the authorities upon knocking on Lister's door without getting a response.

According to Lister's manager, "He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant. We're all devastated," reported ET.

The wrestler was found unconscious in his Los Angeles area apartment on Thursday.

The native from Compton is survived by a daughter.

Ice Cube was one of the many stars who took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the loss of Lister.

Cube wrote on Twitter regarding his friend and former co-star, "RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister. America's favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."

Cowan stated Lister tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this year. She added the actor overcame the virus but then became sick around a week ago.

The cause of his death has not been announced yet.

The hulkish character actor whose pro-wrestler frame and ferocious onscreen disposition also underscored films including "Jackie Brown," "The Fifth Element," and over 200 other movies. The 6'5" actor built a remarkable filmography. He played numerous roles as intimidating characters.

"Deputies were initially called to the home for a welfare check after associates of Lister said they had not heard from him since the night before. When they made entry into the home, they found Lister dead inside," reported CBS Los Angeles.

