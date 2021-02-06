Student Dies After Nose Job Due to Organ Failure, Hospital Staff Claims She was 'Fine'

A student has died due to multiple organ failure after undergoing a nose job in the Turkish city of Adana. Leyla Sonmez, 24, underwent rhinoplasty surgery but suffered some complications.

Leyla said she was coughing blood and had extreme stomach pain in some voice recordings released this week that the university student sent to a friend during the procedure.

The student said in the clip: "I haven't slept during the night. I was very uncomfortable and even passed out a few times. "Blood is flowing out of my mouth and nose. I guess I might get an operation again. I have a heart condition.

Leyla added that she had bruises on her hands and feet, while her blood circulation is terrible as well as her face is stiff, The Sun reported.

Despite this, the doctor informed Leyla's family that she would be back on her feet soon. The hospital staff told them, "She is fine. She will be discharged soon," according to the family.

However, the young woman's situation deteriorated, and she was moved to the Balcali Training and Research Hospital of Cukurova University Medical Faculty in Adana a few days later.

Leyla suffered a heart attack at the hospital. The doctors succeeded in restarting her pulse, but they found out that she had several organ failures.

The student was admitted to the intensive care unit afterward but unfortunately died on February 3. Her father, Ali Haydar Sonmez, alleged that his daughter's death was due to negligence and filed a criminal complaint with his lawyers.

The plastic surgeon who conducted the procedure - named by his initials M.S.A. - did not acknowledge the claims. He believed, instead, that the student's braces may have caused the infection.

An autopsy conducted at the Institute of Forensic Medicine found that Leyla's death was not negligent, and the prosecutor's office agreed not to sue the hospital and the doctor in question. A petition was then sent to the Adana Juvenile Judgeship of Peace by the distressed family to recommend that the matter be settled in court.

Another tragic nose job happened to an actress

Meanwhile, a Chinese actress shared horrific photos of her blackened nose with dead skin after her nose job went wrong. According to Daily Mail, the 24-year-old star, Gao Liu, said the failed surgery left her with repeated nasal infections and necrosis, indicating that the tissue at the tip of the nose had died.

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery, shocked fans feel sad for herhttps://t.co/jh546883hN pic.twitter.com/WwwFSsVyCU — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) February 5, 2021

On China's Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday, she shared her cosmetic nightmare with her 5 million followers to inform them about plastic surgery's possible harm. According to BBC, a friend introduced her to a plastic surgeon. She underwent a nose job at the Xi Shi Shi Guang clinic in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The four-hour procedure involved removing cartilage from Gao's body and used it to reshape the nose of the actress. Pictures she shared of her face reveal a visible mark on the tip of her nose of blackened skin, as well as bandages and bruises.

