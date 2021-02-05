Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was voted to be removed from her committee assignments by The House Thursday evening.

The decision comes after the recent unearthing of incendiary and chaotic statements from the congresswoman herself, which triggered a broad backlash from Democrats and caused Republicans to be divided.

Eleven Republican House members voted Greene to be removed from her committee assignments. The vote tallied a total of 230-199.

Democrats pushed Greene's removal because of her many statements and posts on social media supporting conspiracy theories, even bigotry, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's execution.

She also expressed skepticism over the terrorist attacks last September 11, 2001, and school shootings, including the Sandy Hook elementary school and Stoneman Douglas High School shooting incidents.

She even stated that the midterm in the 2018 elections was part of "an Islamic invasion of our government," her statement released while the candidates were Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Greene also tried to defend herself by distancing herself from the danger and debunking QAnon's conspiracy theory by giving her speech on the House floor while the vote is yet to happen.

Greene believed that the school shootings were "real" and that the "0/11 absolutely happened," she said during her floor speech on Thursday afternoon.

She even added on her statement that after "seeing things in the news that didn't make sense to me," Greene "stumbled" across "QAnon at the end of 2017."

In defending herself on her interactions, she posted a statement online with a message that says, "These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.''

Other Republicans who defended Greene to keep her committees said she had expressed her regrets and had already denounced the Democrats' action. This action on the minority party's rights is considered infringement. While the Republicans had warned them that this move could spark future retaliation.

Greene claimed she became interested in politics only when Trump ran for the presidency. Misinformation had only led her astray in those comments she made before her election had happened.

Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes after being removed

As the House Republicans mainly condemned Greene's comments that caused her to be removed from her assignments, other members said they were reluctant to punish her for her words, considering she made them before she was elected to serve in the Congress.

In facing massive criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized to the members late Wednesday night for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and for her comments in the past on the school shootings while on the late-night conference-wide meeting. Some members of the House appreciated her for expressing her contrition in her past positions.

According to a source from the inside, Greene as an embattled congresswoman, received a standing ovation from approximately half of the people in the conference room.

She had already previously said that she would not apologize in a tweet, "I won't back down. I'll never apologize. And I'll always keep fighting for the people."

Despite her private apology, she expressed to her colleagues that explicitly she had not apologized yet about her conduct to the public regardless of whether the bipartisan already called her to do so.

