Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada has a new agreement with airlines suspending travel to Mexico and the Caribbean due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada will mandate new COVID-19 travel restrictions

Canada's leading airlines WestJet and Air Canada will immediately impose and organize travel restrictions for those currently abroad. The government will also mandate new COVID-19 testing and three-day quarantine periods upon the arrival of travelers in Canada.

According to BBC News via Yahoo, the travel restrictions come after reports that many Canadians travel internationally this winter. On Friday, PM Trudeau said that new variants of the coronavirus pose a real challenge to the country. That's why they are taking extra measures.

Trudeau announced that WestJet, Air Canada, Sunwing, and Air Transat all agreed to suspend their flights to those famous "sun destinations" until April 30. All visitors will take a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at the airport. Aside from the required pre-boarding test, they also need to stay at government-approved hotels for up to three days at their own cost while waiting for the results.

The Prime Minister added that travelers could cost more than C$2,000 ($1,560) for the hotel stay. Those with negative COVID-19 results can continue their two week quarantine period at home. However, those who will be positive with the virus will be immediately required to extend quarantine in the designated government facilities to ensure that they do not carry potential COVID-19 variants, PM Trudeau explained.

The prime minister clarified the new travel restrictions aim to discourage all unnecessary and vacation travel, not just to the Caribbean and Mexico. "With the challenges we currently face with Covid-19, both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," he said.

Trudeau believes that by putting these strict measures, they can look forward to a better time when we can all plan those vacations."

Travelers will pay CA $2,000 for mandatory hotel quarantine

The stricter travel restrictions on travelers include a mandatory cost of $2,000 for multiple tests and hotel quarantine that will increase the 'surveillance' and ban all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico. Trudeau reiterates that the new measures are in response to the more contagious COVID-19 variants.

According to Daily Mail, all international passenger flights to Canada must land at any of four airports: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal, starting next week. The hotel stays that coils cost 2,000 Canadian dollars or around $1,576 US dollars for food, added security, and safety measures to protect staff.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr.Theresa Tam said, the cost is ballparking and is not like any other facilities. The government's provided facilities have to have infection prevention control measures, security, and additional charges. "It's not just a regular stay at a hotel." Dr.Tam explained that a test would also be required on the 10th day after people return.

As of midnight of February 3, 2021, Forbes reported that flights from the US, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America would be funneled into only four Canadian airports, aside from proof of negative pre-departure COVID-19 test.

