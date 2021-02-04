Janine Dean says that Gov. Cuomo's cover-up of the real deaths in nursing homes is criminal. She thinks he should be accountable for the failed response and under reported deaths.

During the recent pandemic last year in NYC, there were many deaths in nursing homes. But the real tally was allegedly under-reported by the Governor. Until it was brought up by New York state Democratic Attorney General Letitia James.

The Governor was not concerned about the deaths

According to James, who reported the inconsistency of reported deaths, the toll from all the nursing homes was kept at only 50% of the actual deaths. When he was asked about these deaths, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) answered insensitively to the AGs query, saying whatever the number of the victims, they just died, reported The Blaze.

Soon his answer that publishes in a report reached Janice Dean, Fox News senior meteorologist who had things to say over the incensing remark. Sources say that she had her in-laws, who were victims, died from COVID-19 in one of the state nursing homes.

Dean was on the "The Glenn Beck Radio Program" talking about how the media is starting to cover how badly the governor performed which was different from how he claimed that it was dealt with properly. In simple words, the facts were rising and allegedly covered up what happened.

Dean said that she has been on Gov. Cuomo's cover-up for ten months, adding that he was many things but perfect. Proof of that is what's coming to face him.

Blasting the New York Governor

She said the responses of the official to control the coronavirus pandemic was not enough. His March order sent many elderly infected from the hospital and into nursing homes for more bed space in hospitals.

A report by the Associated Press said Cuomo's orders were sent to nursing homes. A total of 4,500 patients were transferred immediately to what he called a feeding ground for the virus which sealed the fate of many who eventually died in these places.

For many, the decision he made was not correct and just aggravated the death toll even more. NYC was full of dead who had no chance, with flawed decision making.

Dean remarked that she has been criticizing him for his terrible decisions for about ten months since. She added that Cuomo and giving the order to transfer the elderly to viral feeding ground was not right. Topping it off, she said that he lied about the real deaths till now.

An investigation by the Justice Department said he was keeping information from them. A source person there repeated that he was not giving what they needed. It is when AG James investigated the matter with proof that deaths were not accurate and done intentionally by the Governor.

Deaths were so under-reported, said the AG.

Resignation of high-level Health officials

Janice mentions a story by the New York Times that reported the resignation of high-ranking officials in the health department of NYC. Many of them were disrespected by Cuomo and said many things. She noted that Gov. Cuomo's cover-up should be exposed and investigated.

