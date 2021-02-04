Sen. Kennedy blasts the new administration's energy policy that is anti-American, and his state will suffer from the unsound policies. He added that Biden would make the US dependent on other countries.

According to Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), he criticized the executive orders in energy will make America lose the advantages it gained. Last four years, the Trump administration gave support to the energy industry but the new White House seems not to make American first.

Biden's energy policy is drawing flak

Fox News interviewed Kennedy on Wednesday; he said that Oval Office intends on green energy that it does not see the damage it will do to oil and gas. If this happens, the U.S. will be another nation dependent on others for its energy needs.

He harshly added that all the executive orders about the oil and gas trade are flimsy. He is calling the orders foolish as well. The administration will gut Louisiana like a fish, saying part of his state's earnings is based on gas and oil. It would do the same to other states.

Kennedy said that Biden is against America and the misguided policy shows it. We are going to be at the mercy of others if we don't have our oil. Many countries that hate the U.S. will have an advantage. Soon they will have money to buy weapons to use on the U.S. Not a good outcome from the new administration.

Louisiana is vital for energy production

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the state is only of the top five states with natural gas production and reserves. In 2019, the state had 9 percent of U.S. total gas production, with 7 percent of its gas reserves.

Also read: Declassifying Crossfire Hurricane Documents, Trump Orders Their Release Before Leaving Office

More so are the 17 oil refineries in Louisiana that are about one-fifth of the nation's refining capacity. In one day, a total of 3.3 million barrels of crude oil per day is processed.

Killing the industry and hurting everyday Americans

Presidential orders state that the interior's secretary cancels all new oil and gas leases in federal land and waters. One addition to the order is to address global warming and to prioritize alternative energy like wind power. Another is to look over present energy leases and permits. One main criticism of the order is that it is unrealistic, not ground on reality.

During the presidential debates, Trump asked if he'll go against the U.S. oil industry. Biden never answered the question straight.

The president said that the slew of orders, including gas and oil, is vital to fight climate change. He called it an existential threat.

The White House is mistaken

The Louisiana lawmaker is at odds with the administration's alleged flawed reasoning on its approach to climate change. He calls it pandering to the unhinged left, claiming only they have the answers.

If the administration thinks it is easy to get along without gas and oil, they are out of touch. Most Americans support all sources of energy, too, not just alternatives. The U.S. cannot run without gas and oil, said Kennedy.

What's next? Dependence

Biden's Energy Policy is not widely accepted, and he never explained it during the elections. Now many will lose their jobs, and it will not be America first.

Related article: Biden: No Family Members to Be Involved in Any Government Decisions

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.