Congressman Gaetz mentions that the ethics committee advised him to resign if requested to defend Trump. He revealed it to the press in the interest of transparency.

The representative, an ardent supporter of the ex-president, said that he'd be ready to leave his lower house position. He repeated his intention to stand by the GOP leader in the next impeachment trial.

The Ethics committee advises the resignation of Gaetz

The trial began soon; on February 3, he was interviewed by the "War Room" podcast, where he talked about representing the ex-president in any Trial capacity. But the House Committee on Ethics says it could only be done if the resignation is accomplished, reported the Epoch Times.

Gaetz disagreed with how the Trump legal team will go about thwarting the DEMS's unfair trial. Stressing that he will resign if that would be a condition to argue in Trump's defense.

He added that he values his service to his district but saw the moves to cancel Trump, and all he stands for is the greater danger. If his post were the price to protect America and all the Trump administration's work, he would take that option.

He stressed that his seat in the house and even his own home is secondary to what he sees as the DEMS cause massive changes, not for all Americans.

He said that it was an opportunity for him to exert a full-bore defense, not backing up. He criticized that such a decision will be subject to a political compromise. He is committed to proving that the DEMS are wrong. To resign if requested to defend Trump is nothing to him.

No mention of election fraud, no spat bias media on the move

With reports about the ex-president's defense, one counsel said that election fraud wouldn't be mentioned during the trial.

According to attorney Bruce Castor in KYW Newsradio Philadelphia interview, he acknowledged the electoral fraud is too broad, but it is not right for this impeachment proceeding. Other strategies are better used in this second trial. He added there is a lot for Trump to use for his victory.

He pushed back against left-wing media claims that Trump and his initial lawyers had not spat on election fraud claims. Even before the actual trial, biased media is muddling the waters.

Attorneys of the Trump defense and DEMS impeachment managers have placed trial memorandums last February 2 before the Senate Trial.

The DEMS arguments

One of the allegations in the document is that the ex-president intentionally caused the mob to breach the Capitol building on January 6, but countered the trial is politically motivated and violated the rules of the US constitution. The impeachment does not apply and is moot because he is not president anymore.

The Democrats are giving a political kick

About forty-five of the GOP said NO to an unconstitutional impeachment, and the person is now a private citizen. The DEMS need to convince about seventeen GOP to convict Trump and further their narratives.

The option for Gaetz to resign if requested to defend Trump does not faze him at all. He believes the DEMS are mistaken.

