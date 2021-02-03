Report of left-leaning CNN ratings dropped 44% after there is no Trump to rail at. Since the exit of the ex-president, it has not been easy for networks like CNN and MSNBC.

Things aren't going well for CNN after the new administration has settled in the White House. It was a boom time for the last four years; with Trump gone, the network has to report real news.

No more Trump, who's next?

For the most part, since 2016, networks that consistently criticized the Trump administration and anything negative about his policies were the primary content. After four years of riding high with Trump headline news, now they just crashed ratings like a diving jumbo jet, reported the Blaze.

Where do they go now?

Based on data available that follows, the network's progress shows terrible tidings. One of the main drivers is negative Trump coverage, which became evident with the massive crash of 44%. Revealed by Variety Intelligence Platform's analysis of those who watched, it showed how the loss of Trump became theirs as well.

One of the tools used to measure how much the viewership is their target demographics is 25-54. Another is the total audience available per show, which shows a catastrophic rating plunge.

In the same period, another network MSNBC, saw the same thing happening to its rating. Just like CNN's terrific downfall in overall ratings, MSNBC got by with a small plunge of 20% only but losing even that much is still severe in the ratings. CNN ratings drop 44% is a wake-up call for the network.

The network's main losses were in the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots, which saw a 20% slight drop for the record. But their 9 p.m. slots got an 11% drop, compared to the other slots.

Compared to CNN's and MSNBC's dismal drops, Fox News was barely felt in the time slots of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., which is robustly better than both left-leaning networks. The real winner in the rating game is at 8 p.m.'s "Tucker Carlson" that had the best performance with no dips.

One of the most significant losses of CNN is their program "Cuomo Prime Time," which got the worst rating crash. The program at 9 p.m. was ravaged by an abrupt and divebombing of more than half of its viewership. His audience of 25-54-year-olds seemed to abandon the show based on the viewership data.

Trump factored in the ratings of these networks

How far the network has fallen is only contrasted as the media giant rode on the last wave of its excellent performance. Ironically it was in January when the term of Donald Trump was ending on January 20.

Their coverage of the Capitol incident even loomed over Fox News's rating that was their best performance ever. Covering the inauguration of the next president earned good ratings too.

Both CNN and MSNBC were critical of the Trump administration and did not hold back when needed. Trump back in office would have been a continuum of the last four years, but there's a new occupant in the Oval Office now.

As much as CNN and MSNBC seemed to despise the Trump presidency, the networks may soon wish it were back if for no other reason than to drive business. With CNN ratings dropping at 44%, they might be able to get back up with the Trump Impeachment starts.

