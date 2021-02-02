An Australian Home CCP Virus Test Kit will be for Americans to use at home. Unfortunately, this test is only available for export because it is not allowed in Australia.

Coming soon to the U.S. is a COVID-19 test kit that will detect the CCP virus, said the manufacturer. One catch is it will only be available in the USA.

Ellume, an over the counter rapid test kit for covid-19, will soon be made in the USA. Most of the kits will be for American use exclusively. Australian law is specific that it cannot be sold and used without special conditions.

COVID-19 has infected many Americans, which might be detected by the test kit, to lessen the spread of the virus.

US FDA allows the test through an emergency authorization.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the former administration's last days permitted Ellume COVID-19 Home Test for everyone for non-prescription use.

Per the test makers' specs on the rapid test kit, it can be used by both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals from two years old and onward. The Ellume claims that the test kit will detect a positive contagion at 96% and wait 15 minutes to check results.

Steven Miles, the Queensland Deputy Premier, told the press last Tuesday he was elated to see Ellume, an Aussie biotech product made by a research company in Brisbane, succeed. He cited that shifting to making the product, exporting it to the U.S. is a big move for their firm.

Ellume is an investment of the Queensland government made last year that saw $50 million given to the firm. By investing money into the biotech firm, it will ramp up about 20 million test kits by July. That will create more jobs for everyone in the territory.

Sources say that the biotech firm is making 100,000 tests per day, at the rate of production, it will peak at 250,000 in March. All these COVID-19 quick tests will be sent to America for over-the-counter use.

The federal health minister's spokesperson repeated what the Queensland deputy premier said about the U.S. getting these test kits to control their viral outbreak.

Supporting the U.S. in their pandemic woes

According to their spokesperson, Ellume creates more jobs and supports in the U.S. as one of its closed partners, telling an outlet that the Australian government invested $1 during 2015 to commercialize their technology.

Biden administration gave a boost to COVID Test production

After the initial authorization from the last administration, the new president gave an additional US$231.8 million to Ellume's U.S. branch. Through the past administration initiatives and the new one, there will be more produced in the USA as envisioned by the ex-President.

A target of 633,000 rapid test kits is targeted, and per the agreement, 8.5 billion will be for U.S. distribution. One in full production; the Australian Home CCP Virus Test Kit will benefit both countries.

