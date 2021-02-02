After the discovery of a case in the capital city of Western Australia state, Perth, 2 million individuals have been ordered to go under the Australian state lockdown due to coronavirus threat, imposing the restrictions for a whole day for the first time.

Despite no new cases have been recorded since it has been uncovered, the community in Perth was moved under full day coronavirus lockdown to ensure the safety of its citizens and to avoid any further local transmission.

Based on the information shared by the authorities, they have ordered a five-day Australian state lockdown in Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine individuals who are returning from their international flights was discovered to have contracted the virus.

According to the New York Post, the state government stated that they have recorded 66 individuals that have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified security personnel.

But none among those tested individuals from the recorded list of 66 people has been infected.

In a local interview, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan shared to the reporters that there is a total of 13 close contacts who tested negative and 11 among who are considered as high-risk contacts have been moved into hotel quarantine as an extra precautionary measure by the state government, The New York Times reported.

McGowan also added that the rest of the tests that they have planned to be conducted were estimated to be completed on Monday while the Australian state remained on lockdown.

Based on some experts, compared to other countries across the world, Australia handled the pandemic well as they were able to contain a huge portion of coronavirus cases.

Moreover, despite the ongoing Australian state lockdown, the country has limited the number of cases to an estimated 29,000 and with only 909 deaths.

The Vaccine Program

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared that a vaccine campaign is set to start in the month of February, which would cost not less than $4.8 billion.

In addition, Aside from the pledge made by Australia to spend $3.35 billion in their acquisition of sufficient doses of vaccines for their total population, which is 26 million, also Prime Minister Morrison shared that his government had set aside an additional $1.9 billion for the vaccine's transportation and rolling out.

In his speech in Canberra, Morrison stated that the strategy is backed by an initial allocation of an estimated $1.45 billion in new support for the roll-out of the vaccines, CNN reported.

He also added that it is on top of not less than a $4.4 billion allocations for the purchasing of the vaccines.

Moreover, Morrison also classified the inoculation program as his first priority.

He also mentioned that the economy must now start weaning itself off the government spending.

On the other hand, Australia has pledged not less than $190 billion for its stimulus program, which has already moved forward.

But Prime Minister Morrison reminded the public that there was a limit for the government in supporting its people and how much they can afford as they are not running a blank check budget.



