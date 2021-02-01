After experiencing difficulty in his breathing, the 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to Bedford Hospital where he later tested positive with COVID-19.

The man behind the £33m fundraise for the NHS has been taken to the hospital, based on the tweet of his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore.

She also mentioned that her father had been treated for his pneumonia over the past few weeks.

Captain Sir Tom Moore Hospitalized

Aside from the history of pneumonia, last week, her 100-year-old father also tested positive with coronavirus, Daily Mail reported.

Moreover, she clarified as well that her father was not taken in intensive care.

In addition, the spokeswoman of the Moore family shared that Captain Sir Tom Moore had not yet received his coronavirus vaccine because of his ongoing medication for pneumonia.

On the other hand, in his tweet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared that his thoughts are with @CaptainTomMoore and his family.

The prime minister also mentioned that the 100-year-old @CaptainTomMoore had inspired the whole nation, and right now they are all wishing for his full recovery.

According to BBC, before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown, the army veteran who is originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, came to prominence by walking 100 laps of his garden in the area of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

The 100-year-old man was knighted by the Queen in July.

Moreover, Captain Sir Tom Moore also flew to Barbados on a sponsored flight by the British Airways, spending a family holiday in the eastern Caribbean island.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah also tweeted that it was until Sunday that her father has to be delivered to the hospital after needing additional help with breathing, as he stayed at home with his family for a long time.

She also mentioned that her father received a remarkable medical care from practitioners who took care of him in the past few weeks.

She also added that she is hoping that her father will be returning home as soon as possible as their family knew that Bedford Hospital staff will do all that they can in making their father more comfortable.

The beneficiary of the millions raised by Captain Sir Tom Moore, the NHS Charities Together also shared that he did not only served as an inspiration to the country but also led a lot of individuals in raising funds in order to support the charity which gave extra support to the NHS.

In addition, Ellie Orton, the Chief executive of the NHS also expressed how grateful she was to Captain Sir Tom Moore, as she emphasized that if it was not for him and the fundraising that he has done, they will not be able to deliver extra support to the NHS, Global News reported.

Orton also stated that what the 100-year-old man has been phenomenal as the funds that he was able to raise are currently making a significant difference in the NHS right now, an extra fund aside from what the NHS and the government are able to give.

She also stated that the money was being used as an extra fund for mental health support.

