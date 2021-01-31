An unexpected rookie-start in the second half did not only give the Charlotte Hornets the 126-114 victory against Eastern powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks but also a statement performance, as LaMelo Ball delivered a career-high scoring night.

Ball Posts Career-high 27 Points

After replacing Terry Rozier in the second half of the action, due to a right ankle sprain, the 19-year-old rookie LaMelo Ball took over the driver seat for the Hornets as displayed a 27-point performance along with nine assists and five rebounds.

Rozier was Hornets' second-leading scorer at 18.9 points per game.

Moreover, Even though missing the first 10 games for the Hornets, Malik Monk, who is slid in the rotation this week off the bench scored 11 points with his hot shooting beyond the arc in just 11 minutes of action in the first half, ESPN reported.

Aside from Monk's hot start, the Hornets' established an early 20-point lead in the first half due to a steady performance coming from Hornets' main man Gordon Hayward who dropped long bombs as well.

Despite the double-digit lead created by the Hornets in the first half of the game, the reigning MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokoumpo, made his presence felt early in the game and forced his way to the basket, cutting the lead to just 4 points before the start of the second half.

The Greek Freak continued muscling his way to the paint as the third period started.

Also co-stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday contributed to their team as Middleton dropped his triples to give the Bucks a boost in the third period while Holiday picked his shot selection well which was translated to point for the Bucks as well.

On the other hand, CBS reported that despite receiving blow after blow from the Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets also counter-punched as Gordon Hayward answered the shots of the Bucks with his perimeter shots, and also give a steady scoring for the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball also displayed his impressive passing skills and created a connection with Miles Bridges, who hammered every alley-oop play set by the rookie.

Aside from his passing ability, Ball also grabbed the opportunity given to him and exhibited his offensive skill set as he dropped long bombs and drives to the basket, which gave the Bucks a hard time in defending the paint and behind the triple line.

Moreover, Ball took control of the game from the start of the fourth period as he put the pace of the game in favor of the Hornets.

The 19-year-old rookie even fought inside the paint to stay on the driver seat of the game.

In addition, Hayward dropped 27 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Malik Monk, who had a good start in the game finished with season-high 18 points off the bench, While the Hornets center, Cody Zeller also matched his career-high in rebounds with 15 at the end of the game, Charlotte Observer reported.

After back-to-back nights of facing top Eastern teams in the league, the Hornets improved their league record to 9-11, as they dispatched the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.



