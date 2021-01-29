The Lakers big man Anthony Davis sat out in their game against the Detroit Pistons, 107-92, due to swelling in his quad. This after downplaying any discomfort he experienced during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, that went down the wire and was only decided by Tobias Harris, whose shot secured the home win for the Philly.

According to ESPN, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said during the pregame interview against the Pistons that Lakers star Anthony Davis is out of the game due to bruised quadriceps in his right leg.

He also mentioned that since Davis felt some discomfort the morning before the game, he decided to sit him out.

Vogel said that it is not a long-term strategy for the Lakers to sit Davis on multiple games as it is just a minor bruise, which is normal in the game, and they just need to give him some time to recover.

Davis also shared that he had a little brush burn on his knee from the court, and it was bothering him as it was rubbing against his tights.

'The Brow' also added that he tried to pull his tights up to avoid the contact; however, he felt discomfort.

Despite that, the Lakers star said that he felt physically fine, and he is looking forward to a long season that they will have with the purple and gold squad, LakersNation.com reported.

With a career average of 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, this season, Davis only averaged 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, Reuters reported.

It is the lowest scoring average for 'the Brow' since his second season.

Since his rookie season, it is also the lowest number on rebounds and blocks for Anthony Davis.

Lakers Ran Out of Gas in the 4th period

After the statement from Davis, Lakers fans felt optimistic about their run this season. Hours after, they felt disappointed with the game's result against the Detroit Pistons.

Early in the game, the Pistons started hot, but it did not last long as it was matched by 'The King' himself, LeBron James.

LeBron displayed efficiency in the first half, as he dropped shots behind the rainbow territory and dished dimes to his teammates to keep the game in their control.

Dennis Schroder also joined LeBron with double-digit points early in the game, as the Lakers managed to keep a two-point lead before the second half.

At the start of the second half, the Lakers answered every blow thrown by the Pistons, as LeBron also bullied his way inside the paint, capitalizing on the mismatches they were able to create.

The Pistons had a run in the third period, but the Lakers were able to close out before the end of the third.

But, with only four minutes remaining in the game, Wayne Ellington hit a shot beyond the arc that sparked the Pistons 16-0 run.

The Lakers tried to answer back; however, with Anthony Davis out and shots not falling for the visiting squad, they ran out of gas in closing the last period of the regulation.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.