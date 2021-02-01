The SC GOP has decided to criticize what they perceive as a vote by Rep. Tom Rice for impeachment against the party's wishes. With the GOP struggling against a DEMS majority, his actions are not beneficial.

During the impeachment proceedings, the congressman is one of the ten GOP who sided with unconstitutional impeachment efforts. It comes at a time when Republicans need to muster a united front more than ever.

According to the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP), the majority of them have censured Rice (R-S.C) for his decision to allow an unpopular impeachment. The Republicans showed dissent in the DEMS effort to impeach Trump after his term. Alan Dershowitz calls the move by the DEMS unconstitutional, and the Senate has no power over Citizen Trump, reported NTD.

SC GOP will not agree with any member siding with democrats

On January 13, the House DEMS decided to impeach Trump a second time with a 232-197 vote. They accused him of starting an insurrection responsible for the chaos in the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

A statement from Drew McKissick, current State Chairman for the SCGOP, said that the representative's action against Trump is ill-advised. Some sectors are now rising from a county in his district seen as negative on the SC GOP.

They noted in the decision to penalize their own in the GOP ranks that were decided through the process. A consensus reached by the GOPS is to call out Rep. Tom Rice for siding with the DEMS.

Also read: Trump Meets with Rep. McCarthy for a 'More United Conservative Movement'

McKissick added the group does not agree with the DEMS attempts to impeach Trump. He was citing that the DEMS are unconstitutional and trying to convict Donald Trump after his term is a political kick by the DEMS.

Calling Rice for his decision

He added that Rice's vote only aggravated the political game that Democrats play. Worse is his decision should be informed more if it would affect his district, adding that the State Executive Committee of the SC GOP wants the representative to know why they disagree.

Spokesmen for Rice have not answered any request for comment.

Most Republicans vote to impeach Trump in a popularly unconstitutional move that the DEMS defend, made worse by GOPS agreeing. Rice's decision is without consequence that Republicans will be running against him in his district. One voiced a decision to see a protentional for getting the set of Rice.

Why the decision to impeach with DEMS

Tom Rice ended his silence by telling the Associated Press he will probably lose his district next election. Instead, he wanted to impeach Trump over what he saw as the Capitol breach, and Trump did not do enough.

He did not give Trump the benefit of the doubt

Lawmakers vilify Trump with a cost, aided by the media and those who agree with the narrative of the events that were blamed on then President Trump. Later the president urged supporters to go home but would be locked out of Twitter and Facebook, and more platforms. Twitter took down his video in unprecedented violation of free speech.

Several GOP lawmakers like Rep. Tom Rice will be facing stiff reelection; those include Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and others who supported the unconstitutional impeachment.

Related article: Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Explains What the Senate Should Do on Trump Impeachment

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.