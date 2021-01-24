Alan Dershowitz states the Senate can go through the Trump Impeachment on several points, saying the options that should be taken without breaking the Constitution.

DEMS have set the impeachment trial in February of ex-president Donald Trump which is questioned by scholars who disagree. The Constitution states that once out of office, the president could not be impeached.

The Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz gave his insights on free speech and the second impeaching of Donald Trump by the DEMS. He gave his insights in a talk show with Cindy Drukier of NTD's "The Nation Speaks," reported the Epoch Times.

It is the second impeachment trial of Trump, and his defense acquitted him in 2019. Among them was Alan Dershowitz as part of the president's defense before. Many doubt the charges brought up against him.

What Trump said contrary to the DEMS interpretation

According to the Harvard law professor, it was clear that the president called for peaceful and patriotic demonstrations, but his detractors call it sedition.

Citing that American tradition sees the difference between who did the action and the one who influenced it. Or it is a mistake to persecute the speaker or influencer when the law should charge the culprit.

Adding this is mentioned by Thomas Jefferson, who wrote these words in a letter address in 1801. That has relevance 200-years later.

Comment on more courses of action by the Senate

One of these avenues by senators is voting not to try the case. It won't be done because a majority is needed. It only takes about two thirds to convict, which is easier. Dershowitz stressed that a Trump Impeachment is easier.

Democrats are now the majority; a vote for trial will be called. It will be the most unconstitutional act done in the Senate sponsored by the major party.

The constitutionalist spoke more thoughts on personal opinions on how the Senate will move to impeach now Citizen Trump.

He said his opinion would go against liberals who want to convict a private citizen. Even if the person is convicted, it is moot and means nothing, and the Senate made a mistake. It does not affect citizen Trump, and he'll shrug it off.

He can run in 2024 again because he can do it, but it falls to the courts if the Senate has any constitutional power who can run in 2024. If the Democrats are bent on prolonging it, then Trump wins, and neither America nor DEMS win.

More thoughts on why the impeachment is bad for DEMS

Overall, Alan Dershowitz has said impeaching citizen Trump will backfire and is unwise to pursue. The ex-president will uphold the Constitution by filing a case in federal courts. Trump is a victim of a senate with no authority over him and punished without trial or the bill of attainder.

He cited that censorship is prevalent, and many are too over eager to give a biased judgment that is hard to counter-adding that many of those wanting a Trump impeachment are more dangerous than McCarthyists. Dershowitz said these people are aided by a mainstream media offering another narrative.

