The U.S. Air Force and its B-52 Bombers will be serving longer than any plane for the record. Even after the cold war, this strategic nuclear bomber serves U.S.'s interests till now.

In 2020, the Stratofortress found a new use as a long-range-patrol bomber, working in tandems in nonstop flights from U.S. Air Force Bases (AFBs) to the middle east.

Excellent airframe that has served decades

The B-52 Bombers first won the contract for a long-range bomber in 1946; it has been in action in many United States conflicts. It has been used in recent operations to send a message to Iran the U.S. as deadly serious, reported by Forbes.

When the long-range bomber first entered, the Air Force was not a separate service, with propeller jet engines on the initial plane. Years later, the bomber is still flying in relevant missions into the 2020s and beyond.

Initially the original fleet of Stratofortresses is supposed to be replaced by newer bombers. Instead, they will be staying on until the 2050s. It makes their service about a century, which speaks well for antiquated but updated aircraft. They will operate the newer B-2s and B-1 Bones but improved to keep up with modern warfare.

By contrast to younger aircraft in service, the long-range bomber is somewhat antiquated. But it has advantages, which is why it's still around.

Optimized design from Strategic bombing of Japan

In the 2020s, the extended operational range will focus on the Indo-Pacific with few U.S. outposts to counter China. Just like the situation in the middle east, the Chinese threat is another theater to fly in.

Flying fortress

It is a swept-wing design that flies at subsonic speed with no gassing up, 8,800 miles at 525 mph, and can refuel for longer ranges with a KC-135. Carrying 35 tons of bombs and missiles for attacking enemies from bases in the U.S.

Versatility

The B-52 doesn't just have long legs and a large payload. It is not like the B-1 Lancer, a supersonic bomber that first flew in 1974, the B-52 can perform nuclear deterrence missions. Unlike the B-2 Spirit that first flew in 1989, the B-52 exists in sufficient numbers to sustain conventional combat missions indefinitely against remote adversaries (only 20 B-2s in the fleet).

Best suited for bombing the enemy with maritime surveillance and sea control as needed in areas of conflict. These planes can fly for hours and can jam enemy communications as well. Stratofortresses have electronic countermeasures, towing dummies to confuse (towed decoy), and other means to defend themselves.

These are why B-52 Bombers will be serving longer, and its older systems are more cost-effective. Sometimes high tech is not enough, and Stratofortresses do the job.

