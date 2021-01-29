British Royal Family Documentary Leaks Online After Being Banned for Decades

A notorious British Royal family documentary banned for decades has been mysteriously leaked online.

A 1969 fly-on-the-wall British Royal family documentary banned by Queen Elizabeth for giving the public an overly intimate view of Royals' life has leaked on YouTube. Millions have watched the film showing an unprecedented look inside the royal households, which was first aired on BBC News. However, it was previously reported that Buckingham Palace requested to ban the video since the 1970s.

It remains unclear how the "Royal Family" program was unearthed or who posted the intimate British Royal Family video on YouTube. However, the video-sharing platform has been removed after a copyright request was made, CNN reported.

Reportedly, in the film, the monarch compares the US ambassador to a gorilla, the PA Media news agency quoted saying, "There was a gorilla. I had the most terrible trouble ... he had a short body, long arms."

Moreover, the video showed the royals eating together and the Queen searching for her purse to buy Prince Edward, who was six-years-old at the time, candy in the shop, considered disruptive for showing an opaque family in a new light. According to PA, the Queen declared, "This disgusting gooey mess will be in the car, isn't it?"

In 1969, the film that lasted for nearly two hours was watched by 30 million people, making it one of the UK's most-viewed television broadcasts. Worldwide, there is an estimate of more than 350 million views, as per the BBC.

The production was recently depicted in the Netflix series "The Crown," portraying the royals' displeasure of having a TV camera inside the palace. A BBC spokesperson has declined to comment on CNN's video reappearance. However, the corporation did not dispute reports of allegedly submitting the copyright claim that led to the removal from YouTube.

On the other hand, YouTube told CNN that the uploaded content was removed immediately when a copyright claim was filed. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, as per CNN.

David Attenborough condemned a corporation for the invasion of privacy

The film that was banned more than 50 years ago has again leaked on the internet. David Attenborough has condemned the BBC for the invasion of privacy during the initial showing, according to Express. The footage was an intimate insight of the Royal Family a viewer could ever get, such as relaxing in the living room, chatting at the breakfast table, carrying out royal tasks, and looking at jewelry. The video even showed Prince Philip grilling sausages at the Balmoral Castle.

On June 21, 1969, Richard Cawston's program first aired the "Royal Family" on the BBC, when nearly 37 million viewers watched at the time. Queen Elizabeth changed her mind and ordered the film to be kept among the BBC vaults.

