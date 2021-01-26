Despite being hailed as the 'world's most beautiful girl,' Yael Shelbia opened up experiences regarding her struggle in coping with brutal trolling about her looks.

Israeli model and actress, Yael Shelbia, topped the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year competition held by TC Candler, a competition first made famous when six-year-old Tylane Blondeau won.

World's Most Beautiful Girl

The 19-year-old Yael Shelbia has made a name for herself over the years, after appearing in prestigious campaigns for the skincare range of Kylie Jenner, KKW Beauty make-up line of Kim Kardashian, and football legend Lionel Messi for FINNEY mobile, Mirror reported.

Aside from her rapid rise to fame, she is also left desperately battling hurtful trolls as she was forced to cope with the darker side of her new-found career.

After getting the prestigious title as the 'world's most beautiful girl,' the now influencer who has at least 1.2 million followers on Instagram, shared that since she had received the accolade, people have accused the TC Candler of having bad taste. They have gone as far as saying that the list where Yael Shelbia belonged during the title screening is incorrect.

On the other hand, the 19-year-old model-actress is not taking the comments to heart. She says she is flattered by the honor given to her and understands that the beauty ideals differ from one person to another as it somehow depends on the judge's perspective.

According to The Sun, the 19-year-old model-actress shared that she had received a huge amount of support and love and suitor messages coming from fans worldwide. She confessed that the messages she received were not the nicest.

She mentioned that they are saying normal things that haters say, and it is nothing worth any of her attention.

Shelbia also shared that she thinks what makes a person beautiful is the kindness, humbleness, and most of all, the positivity that he or she reflects.

She also added that when a person is good, it is shown in their eyes, and eyes never lie.

Despite being hurt by the comments, Shelbia continues to post photos of her and her beau, the 36-year-old Brandon Korff, who is the grandson of the billionaire businessman Summer Redstone, on her Instagram account, Maxim reported.

After the announcement of her title, Shelbia increased her followers to not less than 200,000.

The recent title that the Israeli model and actress received is not her first appearance on the prestigious list, as it is already her fourth time.

Her first appearance on the list was in 2017, when she first shot up at the Tc Candler rankings, finishing at the 14th spot out of 100 participants.

In 2018, she quickly jumped to the 3rd spot, and a year after, she moved one spot higher at the 2nd place, before taking the top spot in 2020.

