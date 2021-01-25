A 102-year-old Jewish woman hailing from Bristol has revealed she lived in the same apartment as Adolf Hitler in the 1920s. She even spotted a coffin being removed from his apartment at one point.

Alice Frank Stock resided in the same apartment block as one of the most wicked men in history amid the 1920s and 1930s prior to his rising to power and becoming Chancellor of Germany before World War II.

Adolf Hitler's Neighbor

She recently opened up regarding her experience as Adolf Hitler's neighbor for nearly a decade.

Stock, a Jewish woman, resided with her family in Munich's Prinzregentenplatz neighborhood amid the 1920s and 1930s.

According to Stock, she would witness times Hitler being rushed into the building while flanked by towering SS guards, reported The Mail.

Rumors were rife regarding his nocturnal activities, which involve the mystifying fate of his niece Geli Raubal with whom Hitler was allegedly in a relationship.

Stock remarked she once witnessed a coffin being hauled out of Hitler's apartment, which she and others speculated could have been the Raubal's body who had shot herself.

She said Hitler was usually unseen by her and her family. They were later forced to leave Germany mere days prior to the outbreak of World War II, reported Daily Mail.

Stock's family had moved to the city when she was merely three months old due to her father's work as a judge in the High Court. She recounted Munich as a "very cultural city."

According to the 102-year-old, Hitler used to scurry into the building due to fears of assassination.

The evil dictator moved into the two-bedroom flat in the late 1920s following his release from prison after a failed coup attempt.

According to Stock, "We lived in a small apartment block next to the Prince Regent Theater. It was a lovely apartment, with four or five bedrooms, a big salon, and a dining room."

Stock then moved to Britain and has turned 102 at her Bristol care home.

She celebrated merely with staff and residents at Druid Stoke Care Home run by Bupa due to COVID-19 limitations.

Little did the young version of herself know that within that same lovely apartment block resided a figure that would forever alter history.

Stock stated she was not sure exactly which apartment the infamous Nazi dictator occupied on her block. However, it was close enough for her to occasionally witness Hitler as he left and entered with his group of SS guards.

She rarely saw Hitler in the corridors. "We lived in a house -- a big house -- and there were two entrances. One was our apartment, number 14. The other was either number 13 or 15. That's where Hitler lived. I never spoke to him. I saw him once or twice coming home. His car would draw up," reported Mirror.

Hitler grew up and resided in Austria prior to moving to Germany to pursue his government aspirations. He resided in Munich until he clinched the title of Chancellor in 1933, with which he took over Germany's government and commenced his dictatorship.

