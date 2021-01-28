Teen Accused of Stabbing Neighbor for TikTok Fame Arrested Again After Threatening a Motorist with Firearm

A New Jersey teen accused of stabbing a neighbor to death to gain TikTok fame was arrested for allegedly threatening a motorist.

A teen was arrested for threatening a motorist with a firearm

Zachary Latham, 18, was arrested again in Florida last weekend after threatening a motorist, a report said. The teen has been in the Sunshine State waiting for trial regarding the killing of William "Timmy" Durham Sr, 51-years-old who he killed for TikTok fame.

On Saturday, he was busted for allegedly threatening a driver near the Meridian Center Parkway during a confrontation using a BB airsoft gun, the Fort Myers News-Press reported. Zachary was charged with two counts of felony assault, as per the report.

On Saturday night, Zachary allegedly brandished a firearm at a motorist. After the incident, a motorist flagged down a trooper, located a Nissan Infinity driven by the teen, and discovered an airsoft BB gun, resembling an AK-47, in the vehicle, as per the Ft. Myers News-Press. According to jail records, Zachary was released from Lee County Jail on a $40,000 bond on Monday afternoon and will be arraigned on February 22.

The teen was previously charged for killing a neighbor for TikTok fame

The New Jersey teen was charged with assault and aggravated manslaughter for the death of Durham Sr. in May 2020. Durham Sr. is a corrections officer at South Woods State Prison, while Zachary was a private in the New Jersey National Guard, as per NY Post.

Lathan deliberately initiated the fatal fight to record it for social media fame, Durham's attorney claimed. A series of earlier confrontations were also filmed, including the one that got more than three million views, NJ.com reported.

The tension between the teen and his neighbors escalated on May 4 when he swerved his vehicle towards Durham's son, who was riding a bicycle. Later, Durham and his wife, who filmed the encounter, confronted Latham.

Reportedly, the teen entered his home and returned armed with knives and a taser. Durham was stabbed several times and died on the spot, as per the prosecutors. Then, the teen called emergency responders, claiming he was assaulted. Due to sustained injuries in the incident, Latham was taken to a local hospital and was subsequently released.

The New Jersey Teen has claimed that he used self-defense. Latham insisted that he only grabbed the 4-inch blade knife and a Taser to defend himself from a mob attack in his home in Vineland. Meanwhile, according to Oxygen, Durham's family attorney insisted that the teen was obsessed with TikTok fame and that he recorded and posted a series of exchanges with the family.

The teen has been banned from the New Jersey neighborhood, which is part of his pretrial release.

