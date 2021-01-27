The deadline to extend the Nuclear treaty is close at hand. Before the end of the deadline, both Russia and United States must hammer out a deal or else.

Time is running out, and the clock stops on February 5 at midnight; by this time, both leaders of the superpowers need a deal. Without an agreement, the prospect of controlling nuclear warheads would be impossible.

A New START Treaty extension

Called the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which has already gotten the ball rolling on January 26, both Washington and the Kremlin are working on the details which would be acceptable to both nations. A transcript of the call was released by the White House, reported NTD.

Putin and Biden were on the call with a mutual agreement that the nuclear deal will be extended for five years more-at one point, assuring each other that teams on each side will have formulated a decent proposal by February 5.

Another aspect of the nuclear talks is to cover new issues on arms control. Some security issues need to be dealt with as emerging nuclear powers are on the rise. Just keeping a cap on the number of nukes will not be enough.

START Treaty its beginnings and today

Initially signed in 2010, the nuclear deal keeps a constant cap on the US and Russia's nuclear arsenals. The agreement states a limit to the number of strategic nuclear warheads possessed by either nation at only 1,550.

The total number of missiles deployed and strategic nuclear bombers will be 700. Without the Nuclear treaty to regulate the number of nukes owned by the superpowers, nuclear arms' proliferation would be a danger.

Everything is different when the treaty was made eleven years ago. After 2010, the Russians have developed newer missiles made to beat even America's advanced anti-missile systems. Sources cite a nuclear-powered nuclear missile with a claimed almost unlimited range, call the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Another development is the Avangard, which is a glide vehicle used in conjunction with a hypersonic missile.

Russian commitment to extending the New START Treaty

At the tail end of 2019, the Kremlin wanted to extend the nuclear deal with no attached preconditions. According to Petr Topychkanov, whose concern is Nuclear Disarmament, Arms Control, and Non-proliferation, with the Nuclear Disarmament, Arms Control, and Non-proliferation Programme, there might be no way to demand anything from renewing the nuclear pact.

He added that Russia would agree to a new deal of the START Treaty with no preconditions related to several aspects of arms control. They are issues like short- and medium-range missiles, ballistic missile defense, and outer space relevant to arms control.

Trump's administration bided their time until the last year to initiate talks and related the agreement's extension based on demands to follow after months of discussions. Trying to reach a deal failed to achieve anything.

Agreeing on the extension

Last Tuesday, both leaders of the two superpowers exchanged documents, said the Kremlin. Sources say the transcript showed both Putin and Biden were ready to have the Nuclear Treaty extended. But, new aspects will need to be negotiated.

