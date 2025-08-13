Sports

NBA Approves Record-Setting Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm

The price tag is a whopping $6.1 billion.

By

The sale of the Boston Celtics to an investor group headed by Bill Crisholm has been formally approved by the NBA.

The formal approval comes months after the ownership of the Celtics agreed to sell the team to Crisholm.

Its $6.1 billion price tag sets the record for the most expensive sale of a North American professional sports franchise in history.

What the Sale of Boston Celtics Mean

Given the formal approval of the sale, Crisholm is now set to own at least 51% of the Celtics, according to a report by CBS Sports.

He is set to gain full control of the team by 2028, the report adds.

Wyc Grousbeck is not expected to stay as governor. However, we retain his position as CEO, and he will be an alternate governor instead.

2024–25 Boston Celtics Season

The Boston Celtics entered the 2024–2025 NBA season as the defending champions as the team won the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Celtics failed to defend their championship after the New York Knicks knocked them out of contention. The elimination marked the first time since 2021 that the Celtics were eliminated before the conference finals.

Despite losing star Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg believes that "the Boston Celtics will be a top-four team in the Eastern Conference."

"They might ultimately crawl back a little bit, but they're just too good for everyone to sit here and be all, 'The Celtics are just gonna be like an eight seed or a play-in or in the lottery,'" Forsberg explained.

"Again, that might happen based on circumstances and injuries, but I really believe that this team, (if) Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard are healthy, they're gonna be so much better than people expect them to be, and it's gonna be a fun year," he concluded.

