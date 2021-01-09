A West Virginia State House Member has been arrested on two federal charges for joining the MAGA supporters' list and arrested during the Capitol riot.

W.Virginia delegate caught on his Facebook Live joining the Capitol Riot

Derrick Evans, a newly sworn-in West Virginia delegate has been charged with violent entry, entering a restricted public building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds Wednesday, as per WSAZ. Evans was caught in a Facebook Live video he took as he entered the Capitol building during the riots.

WATCH | My live report on the arrest of WV Delegate Derrick Evans.



He’s facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol. #WSAZ



READ MORE VIA @WSAZnews: https://t.co/Wc6ITrDoec pic.twitter.com/bHgvPSz9DZ — Chad Hedrick (@WSAZChadHedrick) January 9, 2021

The charges stem from the West Virginia delegate as he yells in the video, "We're in! We're in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!"

WSAZ obtained an affidavit noting that Derrick Evans was also heard chanting to people in the doorway during the live video, while the front of the crow shouted, "Move! Move! Move!"On Friday, FBI agents were spotted at Evans' home in Prichard and took him into custody.

According to Daily Mail, Evans wears a Tolsia Rebels highschool sweatsuit. He was escorted to the authorities' car. The State House Member was taken to a federal courthouse in Huntington for a hearing and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

An affidavit noted that Evans told rioters not to vandalize anything

Evans was charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, as per WV Metro News. The federal affidavit against the delegate says that Evans had a meme on his Facebook page on New Year's Eve before that riots happened, stating, "A storm is coming, and there is nothing the left can do to stop it!"

However, according to WSAZ, the affidavit noted that the West Virginia lawmaker could be heard in the video telling other people not to vandalize anything, After the Capitol riot, Evans posted a statement Wednesday on his Facebook page saying that he wanted to ensure that everyone did not have any negative interactions with the authorities, nor he participate in any destruction that has occurred.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urged Evans to resign from his delegate position. In a statement on Thursday, Evan's lawyer claims that he will not do it. Entering a restricted building is a misdemeanor offense that could penalize a person, but it could increase if the "the offense resulted in significant harm," WV Metro News says. The other charge to Evans was also a misdemeanor that could put him in jail for six months if he was convicted.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot

Aside from Derrick Evans, Richard Barnett, and Lonnie Coffman were some of the several people arrested in connection with the MAGA riot in the Capitol. Coffman bought 11 Molotov cocktails, an assault rifle, and two handguns on the same day.

On Friday afternoon, the DOJ announced that 13 people had been charged, including Barnett who left a threatening note on Pelosi's desk. Moreover, Barnett was charged with unlawful entry and was taken into custody in Arkansas. It is still unclear whore Barnett now is or if he will be extradited.

