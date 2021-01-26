"The Queen's Gambit" is a Netflix seven-episode series that has captured the world's attention. The protagonist named Beth Harmon is a young orphaned girl with a troubled past. She picked up the game of chess with such breeze and steadfastness that every scene is enchanting.

Nearly 70 million people across the globe have watched the series on Netflix. A viral tweet also circulated how the show took three decades and nine rewrites to create.

Life Lessons from 'The Queen's Gambit'

When Beth impulsively skips her flight home to join a team of adoring chess players in Sokolniki Park in Moscow, the symbolism of this moment is clear: Beth has become a chess queen with the power to navigate freely through a field of men.

1. Check Your Expectations at the Door

According to creator Scott Frank, you may have high hopes for some of your work, and they turn out to be nothing. "And then there are other things you do just because you had to, and you have no expectations for them. In the case of Out of Sight, I wrote that because we had three kids all sleeping in the same room, and I needed a job to buy a house in Pasadena. The Queen's Gambit was a book I just loved. And I didn't think anybody would make it, and I was shocked that Netflix was 'dumb' enough to do it," reported Screen Craft.

Expectations do not matter; the expectations you attach to your screenplays are not significant. Just do your work and do your work well.

2. Someone Else Can't Save You

At first, Jolene welcomed Beth to the orphanage cordially. Much like an old friend, she then comforts Beth in a dire moment but acknowledges that Beth should be able to walk on her own two feet, reported PS I Love You.

Fairy tales entertain the idea of a knight in shining armor to save the princess, and in real life, we have our family and friends. Ultimately, we should be able to save ourselves without them.

3. Find Your Passion and Purpose

Passion in life keeps you going. Some may even say their passion equals their purpose in life, according to Medium.

Try to find one or multiple activities that make you genuinely happy; Activities that let you forget time and everything else around you seem less important.

4. Trust the Truth Within You

That small voice in your head and your heart could be your source of wisdom.

This lesson is pervasive throughout the series. To know which move to make next is to allow the truth to arise from within you, to trust it, and allow it to ultimately be your compass.

Your truth has no other personal interest other than your own. Take a breath the next time you need to set forth towards a decision. Close your eyes for a moment ask yourself what move to make next. Welcome the small voice and take the next small step.

