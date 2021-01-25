If there is life after death is a universal question. A new Netflix series claims to prove it is possible, relying on a complex mishmash of fully debunked phenomena along matters of faith that are not in the realm of science and questions that science has not truly answered yet.

'Surviving Death'

Netflix researchers for the new show "Surviving Death" rummaged through the archives at the Cambridge University Library for evidence.

They searched through records the Society of Psychical research's library, whose famous members once included Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The documentary is based on a book of the same name by journalist Leslie Kean.

In the first episode, a number of people who had survived death were interviewed. They described their experience as they are flatlining after an allergic reaction, drowning, meeting dead people, experiencing the bright lights or falling into the void, and seeing doctors attempting to help them.

This Netflix series chronicles through an array of paranormal phenomena, with some debunked, some approvable, and some genuinely mysterious.

The series navigates through near-death experiences, seances, mediums, supposed past life memories, and ghost hunting, reported Opera News.

Ray Of Hope Or Fabricated Nonsense?

Two sisters requested their 97-year-old mother to send a cardinal bird as a sign to let them know she has reached heaven. Once she crossed over to the other side, she reportedly did so.

According to the official synopsis, the show will "weave together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who've been close to - and even experienced - death," reported India Times.

Most people are interested to learn about the afterlife; what transpires to one's soul when it leaves the body and becomes transported to the other side?

While "Surviving Death" aims to present evidence of such claims it confuses its own narrative by offering the same credulity to outright scams as it does to outstanding questions about the process of death.

The show aims to present evidence of all of such claims, but instead confuses its own narrative by offering the same gullibility to outright scams as it does to significant questions regarding the process of death. The Netflix series also treats subjects of religious faith as something to prove or disprove. The majority of religious beliefs fall outside the realm of science due to the fact it is not something that could be tested.

According to Richard Wiseman, a professor of the public understanding of psychology at the University of Hertfordshire in England, "If you say, 'There's a God; [science] can't do anything with that, but at the moment, you say, 'Ah, but my God, when I pray to them, will move this glass across the table,' that's testable," reported Livescience.

The show's researchers examined supposedly spirit photographs and letters from the famous men and some of the stranger articles in the collections. Moulds of spirit hands and even a "spirit trumpet" were involved.

