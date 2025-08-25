Netflix Unveils New Generative AI Rules to Balance Creativity, Responsibility

Netflix has officially revised its position regarding generative AI, putting in place a clear policy for creators and partners.

As the streaming giant adopts AI technology, it aims to balance innovation with ethical limits so that entertainment is both creative and credible.

Netflix's Generative AI Guidelines Explained

The new guidelines for AI use, which were just released on Netflix's Partner Help Center, distinguish between low-risk and high-risk use. These guidelines center around four principles:

Preservation of personal information and intellectual property

Treatment of performers and creative talent with respect

Following applicable current legal standards

Preservation of trust among audiences in Netflix content

Netflix focused on the fact that AI must be used as a creative tool, not as a substitute for human creativity. The company explained that they see tools as "valuable creative aids when used transparently and responsibly."

Respect for Hollywood's Workforce

The announcement comes as Hollywood unions raise pressure for safeguarding against AI job displacement. Netflix officially cautioned against applying AI to substitute or modify work customarily done by union-covered positions like actors, writers, and production teams without the necessary agreements.

In the age of AI, Netflix is still determined to use it responsibly without triggering controversies with industry experts.

Key Standards for Generative AI on Netflix

Netflix provided a number of guidelines that determine when AI applications need executive approval. However, the company clarified that AI is not allowed to replicate or copy copyrighted material without the right to ownership, according to Mashable. Apart from that, generation tools should never store or train on production inputs or outputs.

Netflix also believes that a safe, enterprise-level environment must be employed to safeguard creative data. AI-generated content should be temporary unless cleared as a final deliverable.

Additionally, it acknowledged that AI cannot substitute for performances or union-protected work without express permission. This corroborates the previous statement of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, stating that AI is not a replacement for filmmakers.

Netflix was criticized in 2024 for using AI-generated images in the "What Jennifer Did" documentary. For those who watched the documentary, AI-manipulated images disrupted the essence of a true-crime scenario. It blurred the lines of authentic reporting.

Originally published on Tech Times