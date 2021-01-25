After more than two weeks of being shut inside a gold mine in eastern China, 11 out of 22 trapped Chinese miners have been rescued based on a report of the Chinese state media outlet.

11 out of 22 Trapped Chinese Miners Rescued

Since an explosion shocked the officials in the area in January which blocked the exit of the gold mine, authorities have been racing to dig out 22 individuals trapped underground in the city of Qixia in the province of Shandong.

According to CNN, the state-run news wire Xinhua shared that the first miner was rescued on Sunday morning at around 11:13 a.m. local time and was observed as in extremely weak condition.

A source confirmed that he was sent to the hospital.

Based on CCTV, the next 10 individuals were lifted from a deeper section of the mine and at least one of them was injured, but it is not clear how serious the injury was.

According to the state media, one miner is believed to be dead.

Based on the information gathered by Xinhua, authorities had previously mentioned that the 10 individuals who were stuck in the chamber of the mine which is 600 meters or 1,969 feet underground were in contact with the outside world after rescue workers were able to drill a channel into a section the mine and installed a telephone line.

Despite the information given, it is still not clear whether those individuals were on those who have been rescued.

As efforts have been underway to reach the workers since the blast occured around 240 meters or 800 feet from the entrance of the mine, but officials from China had mentioned on Thursday that it could take at least 15 days for them to drill through 70 tons of debris where the trapped Chinese miners' location. miners trapped in gold mine rescued

Blankets, Food, medical supplies, and batches of the nutrient solution have been passed down a shaft t the 10 workers who have been located.

Xinhua reported that they are in good physical and psychological condition.

Moreover, the state media also mentioned that the rescue teams are hoping to pull the miners out through a 711-millimeter or 28-inch diameter passage.

By noon on Thursday, rescuers had drilled 18 meters or 59 feet into the mineshaft however, the heavy debris is slowing down the efforts.

Xinhua also shared that concern has been growing for the uncontacted miners, but some of the workers in the chamber are trying to help rescuers locate their missing colleagues by using laser pointers and loudspeakers, but their efforts did not result to any response.

Besides, rescuers have also drilled smaller channels into other sections of the mine while also lowering nutrient solutions and other means to detect breathing or movement, however, no signs of life have been recorded in their equipment or have been encountered, CNA reported.

Based on the report of the rescue workers, they have first heard the knocking sounds from those trapped on January 17, which is followed by pulling on iron ropes.

On Monday, miners were able to get a note to rescuers wherein they are saying that they are heavily exhausted and in urgent need of stomach medicine, painkillers, external anti-inflammatory drugs, medical tape, and three individuals who have high blood pressure, WION reported.

