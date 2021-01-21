As an additional way of enforcing more on-court rules that forbid players, recent reports from sources prohibit players from shaking hands and his thing each other during games.

The league or the National Basketball Association went ahead with the 2020-21 season despite the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With other professional leagues facing outbreaks and postponed games, the league only released a part of their schedule to help them play on.

Various coronavirus guidelines were placed, which gave the NBA the chance to play games even if a player tests positive with coronavirus.

League enforcing stricter rules

As the virus prompted the league into numerous COVID-19 guidelines in place, a number of games had to be postponed because some of the involved players in those games were exposed to coronavirus in January Alone.

In response to the virus's threat, the NBA tightened the rules and urged the players to minimize contact.

However, as players refuse to cooperate, the league will add more security to the court to prevent future violations and minimize the possible human-to-human transmission.

According to ESPN, the additional security will be available midcourt, and they will prevent or stop players from shaking hands or possibly hugging each other.

The NBA made their decision by looking at the increasing coronavirus cases, wherein the league is currently tightening the rules for players and staff members, Republic World reported.

Meanwhile, the rules regarding players who are moving around while traveling are already in place, as it is also focused on in-game actions.

Moreover, as players are continuously engaging in postgame contact, it has resulted in the issuance of the new memo from the NBA itself on Wednesday.

The league's new rules need the players to stay in their half of the court during pregame and halftime.

Based on a report, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as players have been observed starting Jan 13 to 19.

COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in the USA recently passed the 400,000-mark.

Based on the reports, mass vaccination campaigns have given people hope in the USA, hoping to stop the rapid spread of cases.

The league has been focused on helping with Coronavirus cases right from the start, recently speaking about letting players get vaccinated to motivate people to do the same.

Previous Season

Due to the coronavirus threat, the league salvaged the previous season as the NBA shifted to play inside the bubble to continue the halted season.

The 2020 NBA Bubble, also known as the Disney Bubbl, was the isolation zone at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando, which was created by the NBA to protect its players from possibly acquiring coronavirus pandemic during the final eight games of the 2019-20 regular season and throughout the 2020 NBA playoffs, ESPN reported.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the title inside the bubble, as LeBron James became the first player in the NBA history to win the NBA title and the Finals MVP in three different franchises.

Related Article: Boat Carrying African Migrants Capsized off Libyan Coast, 43 Killed

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.