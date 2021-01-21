For the second time, a 37-year-old woman from Colorado, Letecia Leann Stauch, stepmother, has been found competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch.

This was the second competency examination of Stauch. The first one was conducted by a hospital, which also has determined that she was competent to stand trial.

Despite the result, her defense demanded another evaluation. The prosecution conceded and it turns out that the prosecution got its way at the end of it all.

As things stand, based on a report, Staunch will most likely face a jury for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch at their home on January 27, 2020, while the rest of the family was out during the time.

Also of note at the hearing on Tuesday was that there is a request for additional security after the second mental evaluation.

Michael Allen, The El Paso County District Attorney kept the reasoning behind this vague. The El Paso District Attorney shared that was just a concern that came up in the second competency evaluation, and then he is going to leave it at that.

He also mentioned that he does not want to share the said details as of the moment but it would potentially secrete a number of issues in the court, Law and Crime reported.

The alleged behavior of the 37-year-old woman from Colorado while being in custody, has been a recurring issue since her arrest last March.

Stauch allegedly slipped out her handcuffs and attacked a deputy, and plotted an escape from jail, and claimed to have received threats in her peanut butter.

In a jailhouse interview, she suggested that she might have post-traumatic stress disorder. Moreover, cops did not think that the defendant is a reliable narrator of what happened to her stepson.

Based on the arrest affidavit, Stauch reported that her 11-year-old stepson went missing to the authorities, and claimed that Gannon had disappeared after going to the house of his friend.

But according to the cops, despite the effort of Stauch of reporting her missing stepson, she did not actually go to any neighboring homes in order to look for Gannon, and that she neither recalled the names of the friends he was meant to be playing with nor the names of the parents of his friends, WMBF News reported.

The authorities also added suspicious behavior which includes lying repeatedly, falsely reporting a rape, and disconnecting her cell phone for an extended period of time.

According to KKTV 11 News, the police shared, Stauch, murdered her stepson in his bedroom as investigators cited evidence that blood was spattered on the walls, the stained mattress of the child, stained the concrete under his bed, and soaked his carpet.

After the investigation, Gannon was found dead in Florida as investigators reported that the victim has been shot, stabbed, and stuffed in a suitcase by her stepmother. After the second evaluation, the case will be back on track.

