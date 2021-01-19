After breaching the strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy of Thailand, a court in the country sentenced a former civil servant on Tuesday to a record prison term of 43 years and six months according to lawyers.

Based on the group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights shared that the Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty of 29 counts of violating the lese majeste law of the country for posting audio clips to social media platform Facebook and video-sharing platform YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy.

The group also mentioned that the court announced at first that the sentence of the Thai woman was 87 years, but the court reduced it by half because she pleaded guilty to the offenses.

According to Yahoo! News, the sentence charged to the woman came amid an ongoing protest movement in the country that has seen unprecedented criticisms of the monarchy coming from the public, and were condemned by the rights groups.

Senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch, Sunai Phasuk, shared that the court verdict on the day is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that only criticisms of the monarchy will not be tolerated, however, they will be severely punished.

Popularly known as the Article 112, the violation of Thailand's lese majeste law, is punishable by three to 15 years of imprisonment per count.

Article 112 is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook but also the fact that anyone, aside from the royals or authorities, can file a complaint that can tie up the person accused in legal proceedings for years.

During the last 15 years of political unrest in Thailand, the law has frequently been used not only as a political weapon but also in personal vendettas, ABC News reported.

Recently, the actual public criticism of the monarchy had been extremely rare.

Moreover, it changed during the past year, at the time when young protesters calling for democratic reforms also issued calls for the reform of the monarchy, which has long been regarded as an almost sacred institution by a huge portion of Thai population.

The protesters have shared that the institution is accountable and holds over much power in what is supposed to be a democratic constitutional monarchy.

Based on the authorities, at first they let much of the commentary and criticism go without any charge, however, since November they have arrested around 50 individuals and charged them with the lese majeste.

The Senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch shared that the sentence on Tuesday was likely meant to send a message.

He also mentioned that it can be seen that authorities of Thailand are using lese majeste prosecution as their last resort measure in response to the youth-led democracy uprising which is seeking to curb the powers and keep the king within the bounds of constitutional rule, reported CBC.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights identified the woman sentenced Tuesday only by her first name Anchan and said she was in her mid-60s.

