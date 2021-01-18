As President Donald Trump will be out in the office in the coming days and the United States President-elect Joe Biden will be taking over the Executive duties, South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared on Monday that Biden should continue the progress of what the outgoing president had built with North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

President-elect Joe Biden will be taking the Presidential office on Wednesday in the middle of a prolonged stalemate in negotiations to dismantle the nuclear and missile programs of North Korea in exchange for the United States sanctions relief.

South Korean President Moon who offered to be a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang, shared that he will seek an early chance in promoting North Korea as a foreign policy priority of Biden so the resident-elect will be following through on an agreement reached by Trump and Supreme Leader Kim at Singapore during their first meeting.

Based on the first summit, which the two leaders attended, they have vowed to establish new relations. They will be working toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in a joint statement. However, during their second summit and the working-level, the previous talks fell apart.

According to Reuters, During the New Year news conference, Moon has mentioned that the inauguration of Biden's administration would provide a turning point to the new start United States-North Korea dialogue, South-North dialogue to inherit the achievements that were made and established under the administration of Trump.

Moon also shared that the dialogues can pick up the pace if they restart from the Singapore declaration and seek concrete measures in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, during the ruling Workers' Party's rare congress last week, Kim vowed to beef up the nuclear capabilities of the Hermit state, and that pledge highlighted the need to reopen negotiations for a peace deal, Moon added.

The South Korean president also stated that the issue of joint South Korea-U.S. military drills, which the Hermit State has long condemned, as they considered it a rehearsal for war, can be discussed and revive an inter-Korean military panel, Deutsche Welle reported.

Moreover, Moon also called for a diplomatic solution along with Japan to prevent the planned sale of Japanese corporate assets from compensating victims of forced labor, as he said that it would be undesirable for bilateral relations, Gulf Today reported.

The countries are at odds regarding legacies from the 1910-1945 colonial rule of Japan, and some former laborers have secured a court order seizing domestic properties of Japanese firms.

On the other hand, after the ruling Workers' Party's rare congress last week, the military of South Korea mentioned that they have detected signs that the Hermit state is holding a military parade at night after the announcement of the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un to maximize the military capability of the North.

A key adviser to her Supreme Leader brother, Kim Yo Jong, mentioned the confirmation of the parade's schedule that they are only holding a military parade in the capital city. Still, they are not doing any military exercises and not launching anything.

