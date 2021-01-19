The WHO panel announces that the worldwide COVID-19 response failed and a yearlong debacle. The overall response to the contagion was slow, and forewarning was not headed.

In most recent times, the rise of the coronavirus has sorely tested the World Health Organization leadership that is grappling with ways to control the contagion.

The health organization reported the botched response to the Sars-Cov-2 and COVID had not been a success. The WHO panel cites the actions of governments and public health organizations have been wholly inadequate. Even with prior warning accord to the World Health Organization, nothing was done to avoid the situation now, reported The Straits Times.

The Interim Report

It is a compilation and report that has outlined every error, from faulty assumptions, ineffective planning, and disastrously sluggish attempts to arrest the coronavirus. The report includes an admission that World Health Organization has helped bring the global pandemic to a tattered response with two million or more deaths from the contagion.

According to the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, a gross failure for all nations to solve the pandemic as one. Human security is jeopardized as the threat of the virus is all around us.

For example, governments have been unsuccessful in getting protective equipment and doing contact tracing. All these problems plague governments and are happening in the pandemic.

The Interim report presented a grim picture of the past year and a tiny window that is still there. Another point raised is how leaders and scientists did not get their act together. At this crucial point, there must be a unified front to deal with the coronavirus.

Leading the panel is Ms. Helen Clark and Ms. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, both are former leaders in their countries, they are still digging into the evidence.

Panel members state several facts that should be noted in the report. One is to define how far the inquiry will go. Lastly, the last year was a failure because nations and the whole world have to carefully consider dealing with outbreaks. Many countries have not adequately done outbreak control.

The report cites successive failures that led to this sad state of affairs. Health officials call the systems used to arrest the COVID failures. Examples are the failed responses and how ineffectively governments acted that is a disaster.

Stark failure of public health officials

Criticisms of how public health officials had acted to the world's detriment when the World Health Organization took its time until January 30 to call it an international health emergency, Beijing asked world governments to delay an emergency declaration.

Before the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), there were whispers of possible pandemics not heeded by governments. What should have been a move to prepare instead became foot-dragging and a virus emerging in 2019.

One point the report is there was no change to prepare for an epidemic effectively. That bred the deadly coronavirus, but warnings were ignored. The virus is running rampant but not as virulent and still a source of concern. The WHO stumbled, and the Covid-19 Response of world leaders is less than satisfactory.

