Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his wife Jessica Biel had welcomed their baby boy named Phineas into the world. Phineas is their second child.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's New Baby

Guesting on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Cry Me a River" singer revealed that he and his actress wife Biel recently had a new addition to the family but did not identify when.

The 39-year-old and his wife kept their second pregnancy a secret. Since welcoming their baby in 2020, neither of them confirmed or denied the news.

"You're a dad again, you have another little child. I remember I thought back on it, I think we were face-timing and you said; hey you want to know a secret? And then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and you were like we're having another baby," host Ellen DeGeneres said, reported Eelive.

In response, the Grammy winner divulged that DeGeneres was among the first people who knew they were expecting a child.

According to Timberlake, DeGeneres was one of the first people beyond their immediate family to share the secret. He added that his child is "awesome" and "cute."

Timberlake and Biel, 38, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first baby boy named Silas in April 2015.

When DeGeneres asked how the couple deals with parenting two kids, Timberlake quipped, "We don't see each other anymore. It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited. Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens," reported The Indian Express.

Before getting married, Timberlake and Biel had been dating since 2007.

Timberlake, a former NSYNC member, confirmed the good news in a video call with the talk show host.

Timberlake remarked that their new child is awesome and very cute. Practically none of them are sleeping, but they are thrilled and could not be happier. He added that they are so grateful for having Phineas, reported Cosmopolitan.

He joked that he and Biel do not see each other anymore because they are dealing with a handful of two kids.

Late last year, speculation was high regarding the spouses' new bundle of joy following mentions from a handful of stars about their new baby. This is the first time Timberlake or Biel has disclosed the matter publicly. According to Lance Bass, Timberlake had shared photographs of the infant in a group chat with the rest of their former NSYNC groupmates in September.

Brian McKnight, Timberlake's former collaborator, appeared to confirm the baby news when he said Timberlake just had a new baby. According to McKnight, Timberlake believes this will be very "inspiring" for him and that he will have some new music based on that.

Reports also circulated last summer that the pair had welcomed another child.

Timberlake revealed that apart from him and Biel, their 5-year-old son Silas is "super excited" about being a big brother.

