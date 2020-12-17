"Grey's Anatomy's" ending is inevitable, but fans will not have to bid farewell to the beloved show soon. Series character Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) has offered hope to viewers.

Will 'Grey's Anatomy' End With Season 17?

According to Wilson, "The network's not ready, the studio's not ready, the fanbase isn't ready, the numbers are too good. Collectively, they've decided we're not going to put an end on it," reported TV Insider.

The show's ending has been pondered over by practically everyone, especially after the show's lead actress Ellen Pompeo stated the series might not continue in 2021. However, Wilson, who has acted out Miranda Bailey since the show premiered in 2005, alluded the series is far from over.

Pompeo might play the main character of the series, but she is not the only original cast member currently working in it as Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have also remained since its premiere.

Wilson, who has received four Emmy Award-nominations and much recognition for her remarkable performance as Dr. Bailey, recently opened up on "Grey's Anatomy's" future, reported AmoMama.

With the current season of the show seeing its central lead character, Meredith Grey, in and out of consciousness as she combats COVID-19 -- accompanied with the returns of former characters Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight in her unconscious state -- viewers have surmised that this could very well be the concluding chapter to the series.

Being one of the last remaining OG characters, Wilson implies such will not be the case, reported ET.

Wilson noted that assimilating the COVID-19 pandemic into the current season could be one of the reasons it would not conclude yet. "Do we want the last season to be about COVID? Or do we want us to be able to put some nice ribbons around it with rainbows and balloons and things?"

When questioned how much longer she wants to act in the show, the 51-year-old answered that it was a million-dollar query. "I always say until the wheels come off, I'll be there [laughing]."

She explained why she did not think the series would be ending soon. She believes there have been several versions of when and how the show would end, and there is no existing version at this point. She added she keeps showing up when people behind the show call her that they are doing another one.

All actors are still ready to bring to life whatever the "creative end" becomes.

Season 17 has been nothing but a rollercoaster of emotions. One of the shocking moments was the appearance of Patrick Dempsey's character, Derek Shepherd, back in "Grey's."

Wilson reunited with former co-star T.R. Knight in a recent episode. They were joined on the beach by Ellen Pompeo and James Pickens Jr. for a rousing, nostalgic reunion of the OG members of the series. She reminisced being "on watch alert" while taping the scene to ensure that the surprise appearances remain furtive.

