John Matze, Parler CEO, and his family were targeted with death threats recently. These events came about after the app got banned by Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services.

After the case against big tech filed by his firm, this information came after warnings of grievous harm against himself and his family.

Matze stated that he had left his residence and his family because of threats to their safety. Another is their security is compromised by personal security breaches, indicated in Parler vs. Amazon case, reported NTD.

According to the case, Parler is suing Amazon Web Services (AWS) when it shut down the app a few days ago. One Monday, tri big-tech group that includes Google, Apple, and Amazon got rid of the app in their servers. Big tech accused of hedging against competitors like Parler, which is getting a wider following than Twitter and Facebook, banned Trump and his followers.

Amazon requested the court to hide the names, job titles, and descriptions on the court documents used in the case.

In its statement, Amazon said hiding the information on any of their employees is vital to keep them safe. Citing that their employee's safety and security, if compromised, will lead to harassment. AWS claimed that their workers were threatened with physical violence or more.

The motion submitted by the defendant had screenshots of posts they say is from the free speech app. Users of the app said they would single out all Amazon workers, executives, and facilities for what they've done. At the same time, John Matze got death threats, not just AWS.

In court, District Judge Barbara Rothstein, a Carter nominee, awarded the motion asked by Amazon counsel. She added that Amazon Web Service (AWS) and employees had proven the overall concern for safety because of threatening or violent content mentions.

Parler and threats to their employee's safety

One document, newly filed by their counsel, says their employees have been harassed and threatened by individuals yet to be known.

A statement issued by Parler said that its employees have been harassed and threatened with severe harm. They are fearful of suffering harassment and hostility, with their family's safety jeopardized by unidentified perpetrators. Others have abandoned their home state, fearing persecution.

Even Matze, Parler CEO, and his family has been hiding to avoid any untoward incident.

In the court documents about the case, lawyers said the case is polarized and is volatile due to public opinion. It does not matter whose employees are affected; Parler wants to protect AWS employees' privacy too. All the documents should have obscured personal information.

Matze said on Fox News that a hacker group called UGNazi is compromising him and all Parler employees.

He added that the hackers revealed his address and even threatened to break through his front door. The online group was silent for comments.

The Parler CEO said they are in an undisclosed location and keeping a low profile. He did not say when they will be going home.

Since leaving his residence, John Matze said that he is not as apprehensive. If he and his family were exposed to death threats, it would be stressful.

