A 33-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly administering a fake COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly woman.

David Chambers of London has been accused of allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman into forking £160 for a fake novel coronavirus vaccine.

Chambers is facing charges of fraud and common assault.

He allegedly administered the fake vaccine at her Surbiton house in London last December 2020.

Chambers, 33, of Hook Rise North in Surbiton, was indicted on January 13, 2021, and was taken into custody at the Bishopsgate police station. He was arraigned for one count of common assault, two counts of fraud by false representation, and two contraventions of coronavirus regulations.

He allegedly turned up at the pensioner's house, offering to inoculate her against COVID-19 in exchange for payment.

Chambers is accused of conducting the bogus procedure on December 30, 2020, and returning on January 4, 2021, in an attempt to get another £100 from the woman, reported Evening Standard.

He has been confined in custody and is slated to appear at Kingston Crown Court on February 12.

He allegedly charged the elderly £160 before returning on January 4 to request another £100, reported Independent.

In the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 inoculation is free and merely available from the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS). People will be reached by the NHS, local GP surgery, an employer, or a pharmacy before being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the City of London Police, "At no point will you be asked to pay. The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details," reported iNews.

The police underscored that vaccines are delivered for free. The NHS would also never arrive at your home to give a vaccine shot unannounced.

It is alleged that the suspect pressed an object against the elderly woman's wrist. He returned a week later demanding another £100 from the now-dubious pensioner.

According to Prosecutor Matt Barrowcliffe, "On September 30 this defendant called at the home of a 92-year-old lady who lived on her own. He purported to administer a Covid-19 vaccine. He delivered the vaccine by pressing something to the back of her wrist and asked for payment, she gave £160," reported Daily Mail.

He continued that the suspect came back on January 4 demanding more money. At that point, the plaintiff was aware of such fraud and denied him the payment.

The CCTV footage made its rounds in the national press. It was reportedly purposefully targeting vulnerable persons.

Previously this month, police officials cautioned of fake texts being delivered offering a vaccine in a bid to steal personal and financial data. According to Derbyshire Constabulary, the text offers a link to a very convincing false NHS website. People are requested to input their bank details to avail of a vaccine.

Any person who believes that they have been a victim of fraud could report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.

