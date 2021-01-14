Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, stated the current COVID-19 surge that has resulted in over 4,000 fatalities in the nation and hitting record numbers is not a "blip." He described the situation as "very serious," and an increase like that regularly follows travel and people gathering together as people did over the holidays.

Fauci cautioned there are a number of places that are safer than others.

Dr. Fauci: Do Not Go to These Places

It has been less than a year since the initial novel coronavirus cases were detected in the US, and we are currently soldiering through the worst surge thus far.

The vaccine distribution is not going fast enough, and the fatalities are real, according to Dr. Fauci, who referred to 350,000 deaths of Americans killed by COVID-19. He remarked one way you could halt the surge and save lives is to avoid going to places where you could catch the virus, reported Eat This, Not That.

Read on to check the places to avoid in order to ensure your health and the health of people around you:

1. Airports and Train Stations

Americans gathering together with people they do not shelter with, and traveling to do so, has resulted in the most recent surge. He said Americans were in a "bad place" even before the actual holidays arrived.

According to Fauci, during the pre-Christmas Christmas, the week from Christmas to New Year, the New Year, which we are aware of merely from observing airports and train stations, there was a hefty amount of travel. He advises to stop now, reported MSN.

2. Gatherings

Due to one major factor, Fauci confirmed that events would go from bad to worse in the following few weeks.

Fauci stated, "As we get into the next couple of weeks in January, that likely will be a reflection of the holiday season travel and the congregate settings that usually take place socially during that period of time. We've seen following most events that require travel and... have people, you know, understandably getting together in a social setting. So we believe things will get worse as we get into January," reported Yahoo.

3. Bars

Bars are problematic for Dr. Fauci. As shown by a number of outbreaks we have witnessed, it is problematic when people go into bars inundated with crowds. He himself used to go to a bar and order a hamburger and beer. But when you are at a bar, people are leaning over your shoulder to get a drink, and individuals are next to each other.

He said it might be fun because it is a social setting, but it is not fun when the virus is in the air.

4. Protests

The most recent protest in the country was the US Capitol election protest on January 6 in Washington DC.

Dr. Fauci said he was concerned every time he hears or sees the congregation of massive crowds at a time and geographic area where there is active infection transmission. It is the most suitable set-up for the prevalence of the COVID-19 in the sense of creating the blips that could potentially turn into some surges.

