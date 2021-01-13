The Mega Millions jackpot became the eighth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history after drawing on Tuesday with no winner.

In two years, Mega Millions became the biggest prize in the category of U.S. lottery after no one grabbed on the winning numbers on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers in the draw were 12, 14, 26, 28, 33, and Mega Ball 9. The draw costs $625 million, with nine tickets matched the five numbers, as per the Mega Millions website. However, according to USA Today, no one hit all six numbers in the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery's history.

Therefore, a bigger cash prize for the next draw awaits on Friday night, projected $750 million that was the second-largest for Mega Million and the fifth-largest jackpot in the lottery history. Since the fall, the U.S. lottery jackpot consistently grew with 34 drawings without a winner since September 2020 after a Wisconsin resident won the $119 million jackpot.

A spokeswoman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, Carole Gentry, said more people are buying tickets as something "fun to focus on in the new year." That is why the prize rose more quickly. Aside from having fun, people's chances of winning the jackpot are minimal. The odds to win the Mega Millions is 1 out of 302.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot also rose to $550 million after Wednesday night's draw. The jackpot prize is the 12th biggest prize in lottery history. Both jackpots are from the extensive prize. In 2016, the $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot was divided into three winners.

Mega Million can be played in 45 states, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington DC, while the Powerball lottery is offered in Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions now #3 on largest lottery jackpots list

Because there has been no winner in the Mega Millions drawing last night, the prize climbs to $750 million, as per 710 Keel. The jackpots from Powerball and Mega Millions stir up the country as both are on the list of the largest ever in history.

On the top 20 list, the Powerball lottery is now on #13 as the drawing on Wednesday night climbs to $550 million. Here are the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions, as per 710 Keel.

$1.586 billion Powerball- this jackpot shocked three ticket owners from Tennessee, California, and Florida on January 13, 2016. Each of them had the option to take a lump sum of $327. 8 million. $1.537 billion Mega Millions- One winning ticket owner from South Carolina won in October 2018. In the town of Simpsonville, the ticket was sold at a KC Mart convenience store. In U.S. history, this was the largest single-ticket jackpot. $750 million Mega Millions- is the latest jackpot prize drawn on Friday, January 16, with the cash payout option of $550 million. $768.4 million Powerball- another Wisconsin ticket owner was the only winner of the jackpot. $758 million Powerball- On August 24, 2018, Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts won the jackpot and chose the lump sum payment of $480 million. $687.8 million, Powerball- two winning tickets got the prize on October 27, 2018. They were from Iowa and in New York, respectively. $656 million Mega Millions- Three tickets luckily got the winning numbers on March 30, 2012. Their tickets were sold in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland. They divided a lump sum of $471 million. $648 million Mega Millions- a Georgia and California ticket holder, won in the December 17, 2013 draw. Each of them brought home %346.6 million. $590.5 million Powerball- On May 18, 2013, a winner from Florida changed life after winning the jackpot. $587.5 million Powerball- two tickets got the winning numbers in Arizona and Missouri, with each had $384.7 million. $564 million Powerball- one ticket holder had the jackpot prize in New Hampshire on January 6, 2018. $559.7 million Powerball- at Reed Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH, a single ticket was sold to the winner who chose to remain anonymous and hit the jackpot. $550 million Powerball- this jackpot is the latest in Powerball and is up for grabs on January 13 with the cash option of $411 million. $543 million Mega Millions- in July 2018, one winning ticket in California got the drawing numbers. $536 million Mega Millions- a ticket was sold in Indiana in July 2016 and bagged the jackpot. $530 million Mega Millions- on June 2019, the prize rose to this amount. $487 million Powerball- a ticket bagged the prize sold in New Hampshire in July 2016. $455 million Powerball- in March 2018, one winner who bought a ticket in Pennsylvania had the prize. $450 million Mega Millions- a Florida resident, won the jackpot on January 2018 drawing. $448.4 million Powerball- three tickets got the winning numbers in august 2013. Two of the winners came from New Jersey and one in Minnesota.

